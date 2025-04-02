DJ TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP250,000,000 3.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026

Travis Perkins (TPK) TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP250,000,000 3.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026 02-Apr-2025 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP250,000,000 3.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "EUWA"). NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW). 2 April 2025. Travis Perkins plc (the "Offeror") announces today an invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2254262285) (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash in the Final Acceptance Amount (as defined below) (such invitation, the "Offer"). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 April 2025 (as it may be supplemented or amended from time to time, the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below, as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For detailed terms of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum, copies of which are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Summary of the Offer A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below: Description ISIN/ Outstanding Benchmark Purchase of the Notes Common Code Principal Security Spread Target Acceptance Amount Amount The Offeror proposes to accept Notes for 3.750 per UK Treasury purchase pursuant to the Offer up to an cent. XS2254262285 0.125 per cent. aggregate principal amount of GBP125,000,000 Guaranteed /225426228 GBP250,000,000 due 30 January 160 bps (subject to the right of the Offeror to Notes due 2026 (ISIN: accept significantly more or significantly 2026 GB00BL68HJ26) less than (or none of) the Target Acceptance Amount)

Rationale for the Offer

The Offer is being made to manage the Offeror's debt profile proactively and provide liquidity for investors in the Notes.

Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Notes which have not been validly submitted and/or accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.

Purchase Price

The Offeror will pay for any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by it pursuant to the Offer a purchase price for such Notes (the "Purchase Price") to be determined at or around 10.30 a.m. (London time) on 10 April 2025 (the "Pricing Time") in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum by reference to the annualised sum (such annualised sum, the "Purchase Yield") of (i) the purchase spread of 160 bps (the "Purchase Spread") and (ii) the Benchmark Security Rate, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Accrued Interest

The Offeror will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Final Acceptance Amount and Scaling

The Offeror proposes to accept Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer up to an aggregate principal amount of GBP125,000,000 (the "Target Acceptance Amount"). However, the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than (or none of) the Target Acceptance Amount for purchase pursuant to the Offer (the final aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer that the Offeror decides, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept for purchase, being the "Final Acceptance Amount").

If the Offeror decides to accept for purchase valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer is greater than the Final Acceptance Amount, the Offeror intends to accept such validly tendered Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer is no greater than the Final Acceptance Amount and, for the purpose of such acceptance, each such tender of Notes will be scaled by the Scaling Factor, subject to potential rounding adjustments, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Holders must validly tender their Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2025 unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the "Expiration Deadline").

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum principal amount of Notes of no less than GBP100,000 (being the minimum denomination of the Notes), and may be submitted in integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter.

A separate Tender Instruction must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner.

Indicative timetable for the Offer

The anticipated transaction timetable is summarised below:

Times and Dates Events (All times are London time) Commencement of the Offer Announcement of the Offer. 2 April 2025 Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent (subject to the restrictions set out in "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" below). Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Holders 4.00 p.m. on 9 April to be able to participate in the Offer. 2025 Announcement of Indicative Results Announcement by the Offeror of the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered for Prior to the Pricing purchase pursuant to the Offer, together with a non-binding indication of the level at which it Time on 10 April expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount and indicative details of any Scaling Factor that may 2025 be applied to valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer. Pricing Time Determination of the Benchmark Security Rate and calculation of the Purchase Yield and Purchase At or around 10.30 Price. a.m. on 10 April 2025 Announcement of Results and Pricing Announcement by the Offeror of the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered for As soon as purchase pursuant to the Offer, whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase reasonably pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, the Benchmark Security practicable after Rate, the Purchase Yield, the Purchase Price and final details of any Scaling Factor that will the Pricing Time be applied to valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer. Settlement Date Expected Settlement Date for the Offer. 11 April 2025

The Offeror may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to so extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer.

