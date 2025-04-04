Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) announces that press release issued under the headline "Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces April Dividend", on April 3, 2025 over NewsFile Corp. contains an incorrect record and ex-dividend date of April 21, 2025. The correct record and ex-dividend date is April 17, 2025. The distribution and payment date has not changed.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

