Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award Director/PDMR Shareholdings LTIP Gulf Keystone announces that, pursuant to the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 1 April 2025 (the "Award Date") awards over common shares ("2025 Awards") were granted to employees and the persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. The LTIP was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2024, replacing the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan. These are the second awards to be made under the new plan and are in accordance with the agreed annual issue cycle which follows release of the Company's full year results. The awards have been made to eligible employees of the wider workforce, including to employees in Kurdistan. The quantum of 2025 Awards was determined based on a price of 193.9p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 31 March 2025. The vesting date for the 2025 Awards is 1 April 2028, being the third anniversary from the Award Date. The 2025 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and no consideration is payable for the grant of an award. Performance Conditions Vesting of the 2025 Awards is subject to performance conditions which include the requirement for both absolute and relative total shareholder return ("TSR") targets being met. For the 2025 Awards, TSR will be measured over the three financial years of the Company commencing in the year of the Grant Date. In accordance with recent governance guidelines, the Remuneration Committee has the discretion to review vesting outcomes to ensure a fair reflection of performance. Awards The following PDMRs have been granted 2025 Awards under the LTIP: Name Position Number of awards Jon Harris Chief Executive Officer 513,873 Gabriel Papineau-Legris Chief Financial Officer 287,003 John Hulme Chief Operating Officer 179,090 Clare Kinahan Chief HR Officer 117,097 Alasdair Robinson Chief Legal Officer 116,480

In addition to the above, a total of 1,841,737 awards in aggregate have also been granted to eligible employees who are not PDMRs. For lower grade staff only, awards are made on a time vested basis without performance conditions, and will vest one third/one third/one third over three years subject to certain conditions including continuation of employment. Of the 1,841,737 awards detailed above, 468,404 of these are time vested awards.

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 513,873

- Aggregated volume d) Single transaction as in 4c) above. - Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 b) Nature of the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) nil 287,003

- Aggregated volume d) Single transaction as in 4c) above. - Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Hulme 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 179,090

- Aggregated volume d) Single transaction as in 4c) above. - Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

