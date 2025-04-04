Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Dow Jones News
04.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 
04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
4 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
 
LTIP 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that, pursuant to the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 1 
April 2025 (the "Award Date") awards over common shares ("2025 Awards") were granted to employees and the persons 
discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. 
 
The LTIP was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2024, 
replacing the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan. These are the second awards to be made under the new plan and are in 
accordance with the agreed annual issue cycle which follows release of the Company's full year results. The awards have 
been made to eligible employees of the wider workforce, including to employees in Kurdistan. 
 
The quantum of 2025 Awards was determined based on a price of 193.9p being the closing mid-market price of the Company 
on 31 March 2025. The vesting date for the 2025 Awards is 1 April 2028, being the third anniversary from the Award 
Date. The 2025 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and no consideration is payable for the grant of an award. 
 
Performance Conditions 
 
Vesting of the 2025 Awards is subject to performance conditions which include the requirement for both absolute and 
relative total shareholder return ("TSR") targets being met. For the 2025 Awards, TSR will be measured over the three 
financial years of the Company commencing in the year of the Grant Date. In accordance with recent governance 
guidelines, the Remuneration Committee has the discretion to review vesting outcomes to ensure a fair reflection of 
performance. 
 
Awards 
 
The following PDMRs have been granted 2025 Awards under the LTIP: 
 
Name          Position        Number of awards 
Jon Harris       Chief Executive Officer 513,873 
Gabriel Papineau-Legris Chief Financial Officer 287,003 
John Hulme       Chief Operating Officer 179,090 
Clare Kinahan      Chief HR Officer    117,097 
Alasdair Robinson    Chief Legal Officer   116,480

Staff Awards

In addition to the above, a total of 1,841,737 awards in aggregate have also been granted to eligible employees who are not PDMRs. For lower grade staff only, awards are made on a time vested basis without performance conditions, and will vest one third/one third/one third over three years subject to certain conditions including continuation of employment. Of the 1,841,737 awards detailed above, 468,404 of these are time vested awards.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Jon Harris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
                             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 
                             Long Term Incentive Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      513,873

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                          Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
        Identification code 
                             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
                             Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           nil      287,003

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                          Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    John Hulme 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
                             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 
                             Long Term Incentive Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      179,090

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                          Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2025

© 2025 Dow Jones News
