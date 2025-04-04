JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Dealing (Correction Notification)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

04 April 2025

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 20 March 2025 at 11:09.

The correction relates to Ashley Paxton's direct and indirect interest in Ordinary Shares in the Company following the Company's compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 13 March 2025. It was stated in the announcement that 2,326 Ordinary Shares belonging to Ashley Paxton (a Director of the Company) and Alexandra Paxton (Ashley Paxton's spouse) had been redeemed as part of the compulsory redemption, resulting in Ashley and Alexandra Paxton holding an aggregate of 19,074 Ordinary Shares following the redemption. However, the announcement should have instead stated that 2,325 shares were redeemed, resulting in a holding of 19,075 Ordinary Shares.

All other details remain the same and the full amended text is shown below.

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 14 March 2025 that due to the completion of a compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 13 March 2025, the following holdings of Ordinary Shares belonging to Ashley Paxton (a Director of the Company) and Alexandra Paxton (Ashley Paxton's spouse) had reduced as follows:

Compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares

Holding prior to completion of the redemption: 21,400

21,400 Number of Ordinary Shares redeemed: 2,325

2,325 Price at which the Ordinary Shares were redeemed:US$4.08 per Ordinary Share

Following the compulsory redemption, Ashley Paxton and Alexandra Paxton beneficially holds a total of 19,075 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

