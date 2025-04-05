C O R R E C T I O N -- Afik Group

In the news release, Israeli businessman Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, the Largest Property Developer in Cyprus, appeals to US Jewish groups to boycott meeting President Nikos Christodoulides during his current visit to the U.S., issued 04-Apr-2025 by Afik Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a PDF has been included. The complete, corrected release follows:

Israeli businessman Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, the Largest Property Developer in Cyprus, appeals to US Jewish groups to boycott meeting President Nikos Christodoulides during his current visit to the U.S.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afik is calling for the immediate release of his father, Mr. Shimon Aykout, a 75 year old cancer patient wrongfully and continually held hostage in general population prison in Cyprus, for nine months without trial.

Mr. Aykout is accused in novel, never before prosecuted, criminal charges alleging he illegally traded in land once belonging to Greek Cypriot refugees who fled Cyprus during the Turkish invasion 50 years ago.

In addition, Afik and his father, Mr. Shimon Aykout, are seeking millions in compensation for the wrongful and ongoing incarceration of Mr. Aykout, a 75-year-old cancer patient, held without trial for nine months in general population prison on criminal charges alleging he illegally traded in land once belonging to Greek Cypriot refugees who fled the Turkish side of Cyprus 50 years ago, when Turkey invaded the Island.

In his claims against Cyprus, Afik is relying on the expert legal opinion of Cambridge Professor Eyal Benvenisti, submitted to the European Court for Human Rights. Link: https://www.berkman.co.il/benbenishti.

Letter from Jack Afik Aykout to Jewish leaders.

Contact

Ron Berkman +972506963000

Ronib@berkman.co.il

Jack Afik

Jack@afikgroup.com

+905488673972

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658403/5253852/Afik_Group.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658589/Jack_Jewish_federation_letter.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israeli-businessman-yaakov-jack-aykout-afik-the-largest-property-developer-in-cyprus-appeals-to-us-jewish-groups-to-boycott-meeting-president-nikos-christodoulides-during-his-current-visit-to-the-us-302421196.html