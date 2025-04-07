Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,030 Euro
-0,070
-6,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,26020:06
Dow Jones News
07.04.2025 18:39 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Apr-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      176,682 
Highest price paid per share:         96.70p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 91.4059p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,509,660 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,509,660) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      91.4059p                     176,682

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
915              89.90           08:23:24         00331292964TRLO1     XLON 
910              88.70           08:28:45         00331296500TRLO1     XLON 
861              88.30           08:35:43         00331301230TRLO1     XLON 
893              87.20           08:35:56         00331301432TRLO1     XLON 
893              87.30           08:35:56         00331301433TRLO1     XLON 
283              89.50           09:08:56         00331329363TRLO1     XLON 
585              89.50           09:08:56         00331329364TRLO1     XLON 
386              89.30           09:08:57         00331329413TRLO1     XLON 
499              89.30           09:09:00         00331329443TRLO1     XLON 
386              89.30           09:09:00         00331329444TRLO1     XLON 
887              89.10           09:15:11         00331335708TRLO1     XLON 
909              89.40           09:18:40         00331340710TRLO1     XLON 
935              88.90           09:18:41         00331340713TRLO1     XLON 
868              88.70           09:19:15         00331341372TRLO1     XLON 
911              90.00           09:31:10         00331353600TRLO1     XLON 
447              89.80           09:31:10         00331353602TRLO1     XLON 
455              89.80           09:31:10         00331353603TRLO1     XLON 
903              89.60           09:31:21         00331353762TRLO1     XLON 
935              89.60           09:32:12         00331354589TRLO1     XLON 
859              90.40           09:38:57         00331362046TRLO1     XLON 
15424             91.70           09:52:01         00331374320TRLO1     XLON 
15424             91.70           09:52:01         00331374321TRLO1     XLON 
657              91.70           09:52:01         00331374322TRLO1     XLON 
14767             91.70           09:54:17         00331376587TRLO1     XLON 
3728              91.70           09:54:17         00331376588TRLO1     XLON 
128              91.70           09:54:17         00331376585TRLO1     XLON 
1635              91.70           09:54:17         00331376586TRLO1     XLON 
900              90.50           10:14:09         00331397224TRLO1     XLON 
862              89.80           10:18:22         00331400850TRLO1     XLON 
3653              90.00           10:31:33         00331414440TRLO1     XLON 
225              90.00           10:31:33         00331414441TRLO1     XLON 
913              90.00           10:31:33         00331414442TRLO1     XLON 
688              90.00           10:31:33         00331414443TRLO1     XLON 
875              89.90           10:39:06         00331424441TRLO1     XLON 
886              89.70           10:56:03         00331447347TRLO1     XLON 
935              89.50           10:56:07         00331447439TRLO1     XLON 
929              89.90           11:12:07         00331451630TRLO1     XLON 
905              90.10           11:16:16         00331452057TRLO1     XLON 
878              90.60           11:23:39         00331452609TRLO1     XLON 
916              90.50           11:23:39         00331452610TRLO1     XLON 
916              90.60           11:23:39         00331452611TRLO1     XLON 
916              90.40           11:23:43         00331452617TRLO1     XLON 
858              90.20           11:25:20         00331452802TRLO1     XLON 
903              90.10           11:37:56         00331454707TRLO1     XLON 
875              90.30           11:40:35         00331454973TRLO1     XLON 
870              91.00           11:57:36         00331457257TRLO1     XLON 
882              91.60           12:19:19         00331459678TRLO1     XLON 
930              91.40           12:23:59         00331459997TRLO1     XLON 
867              91.20           12:25:51         00331460116TRLO1     XLON 
873              91.10           12:26:52         00331460179TRLO1     XLON 
903              90.50           12:30:04         00331460398TRLO1     XLON 
888              90.00           12:48:37         00331461569TRLO1     XLON 
15244             89.80           12:49:29         00331461595TRLO1     XLON 
918              90.30           13:01:13         00331462201TRLO1     XLON 
936              90.40           13:01:25         00331462203TRLO1     XLON 
929              90.30           13:10:15         00331462463TRLO1     XLON 
860              90.00           13:10:26         00331462470TRLO1     XLON 
15244             89.80           13:10:26         00331462469TRLO1     XLON 
893              89.90           13:12:03         00331462576TRLO1     XLON 
15               89.90           13:12:03         00331462577TRLO1     XLON 
1087              89.80           13:15:11         00331462686TRLO1     XLON 
1659              89.80           13:17:37         00331462757TRLO1     XLON 
934              90.60           13:27:44         00331463343TRLO1     XLON 
883              91.30           13:31:43         00331463854TRLO1     XLON 
893              91.10           13:37:45         00331464519TRLO1     XLON 
860              91.00           13:46:30         00331464951TRLO1     XLON 
919              91.60           14:07:06         00331466189TRLO1     XLON 
38               91.30           14:07:11         00331466191TRLO1     XLON 
862              91.30           14:07:11         00331466192TRLO1     XLON 
886              91.20           14:18:50         00331466765TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2025 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.