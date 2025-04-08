JETOUR G700 and G900: New Off-Road Products Coming to Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive world turns its gaze to Shanghai as the 2025 International Auto Show opens on April 23th, where JETOUR will unveil its premium off-road models, the G700 and G900 to international drivers.

A New Choice for Global Off-Road Enthusiasts

As outdoor activities and adventure travel grow more popular worldwide, consumers are choosing premium off-road vehicles that combine outstanding performance with refined comfort. The JETOUR G700 and G900 directly address this global shift.

The JETOUR G700: This premium hybrid off-road SUV combines a 2.0TD+ 2DHT engine with an XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system that automatically adapts to diverse landscapes through multiple driving modes.

The JETOUR G900: Engineered with an embedded ladder-frame composite chassis and triple differential locks, this construction enables the vehicle to conquer the most challenging terrains.

Accelerating Global Strategic Layout

Building on recent growth, JETOUR positions this Shanghai Auto Show as a milestone of its global strategy. The G700 and G900 not only demonstrate advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities but also embody the brand's deep insights into global consumer trends. According to official sources, the G700 is scheduled for its global debut in the Middle East in the second half of 2025. As industry attention focuses on new energy and intelligent, automotive experts are eagerly anticipating JETOUR's next move in hybrid off-road technologies.

With the auto show's opening, full technical specifications and hands-on evaluations of these models will be revealed. Will the JETOUR G700 and G900 gain global recognition? Let's keep a close eye on their future market performance.

