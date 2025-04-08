Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.04.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.04.25
09:59 Uhr
1,080 Euro
+0,050
+4,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
89 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -3-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Apr-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      198,713 
Highest price paid per share:         100.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          93.70p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 96.3705p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,310,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,310,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      96.3705p                    198,713

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
261              95.10           08:14:14         00331600266TRLO1     XLON 
788              95.10           08:14:14         00331600265TRLO1     XLON 
908              94.60           08:17:56         00331603707TRLO1     XLON 
872              94.10           08:22:19         00331607817TRLO1     XLON 
1871              94.40           08:29:13         00331613838TRLO1     XLON 
1700              94.30           08:29:13         00331613843TRLO1     XLON 
861              95.00           09:05:20         00331647319TRLO1     XLON 
866              94.70           09:05:20         00331647321TRLO1     XLON 
869              94.40           09:05:21         00331647368TRLO1     XLON 
870              94.60           09:12:29         00331655839TRLO1     XLON 
42               93.80           09:14:10         00331657598TRLO1     XLON 
557              93.70           09:14:28         00331657863TRLO1     XLON 
1971              94.00           09:22:25         00331665895TRLO1     XLON 
889              94.00           09:28:40         00331673233TRLO1     XLON 
96               94.10           09:28:42         00331673288TRLO1     XLON 
889              94.00           09:31:50         00331676407TRLO1     XLON 
903              96.40           10:09:54         00331712905TRLO1     XLON 
869              96.40           10:09:54         00331712906TRLO1     XLON 
2346              96.40           10:09:54         00331712907TRLO1     XLON 
629              96.20           10:12:33         00331715013TRLO1     XLON 
257              96.20           10:12:33         00331715014TRLO1     XLON 
922              96.50           10:16:01         00331718075TRLO1     XLON 
390              96.20           10:21:35         00331722469TRLO1     XLON 
491              96.20           10:21:35         00331722470TRLO1     XLON 
756              95.90           10:21:35         00331722472TRLO1     XLON 
120              95.90           10:21:35         00331722473TRLO1     XLON 
886              95.60           10:36:56         00331735136TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735130TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735131TRLO1     XLON 
1503              95.60           10:36:56         00331735132TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735133TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735134TRLO1     XLON 
2235              95.60           10:36:56         00331735135TRLO1     XLON 
569              95.70           10:36:56         00331735144TRLO1     XLON 
289              95.70           10:36:56         00331735145TRLO1     XLON 
935              95.70           10:36:59         00331735186TRLO1     XLON 
913              95.70           10:37:35         00331735601TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:37:35         00331735599TRLO1     XLON 
4178              95.60           10:37:35         00331735600TRLO1     XLON 
922              95.70           10:37:36         00331735609TRLO1     XLON 
22084             95.60           10:38:11         00331736093TRLO1     XLON 
932              95.20           10:41:58         00331738917TRLO1     XLON 
903              95.70           10:48:07         00331743988TRLO1     XLON 
892              95.40           11:00:22         00331752927TRLO1     XLON 
877              95.40           11:05:11         00331753372TRLO1     XLON 
891              95.20           11:05:13         00331753373TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753661TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753662TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753663TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753664TRLO1     XLON 
60               95.40           11:09:45         00331753666TRLO1     XLON 
879              95.40           11:09:45         00331753667TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753665TRLO1     XLON 
870              95.60           11:22:01         00331754199TRLO1     XLON 
942              95.60           11:22:01         00331754200TRLO1     XLON 
257              95.70           11:22:09         00331754216TRLO1     XLON 
859              96.60           11:34:45         00331755112TRLO1     XLON 
899              96.50           11:34:45         00331755113TRLO1     XLON 
899              96.30           11:45:16         00331755600TRLO1     XLON 
898              96.30           11:45:16         00331755601TRLO1     XLON 
1819              96.50           11:50:11         00331755812TRLO1     XLON 
917              96.30           12:15:02         00331756868TRLO1     XLON 
889              96.00           12:15:06         00331756870TRLO1     XLON 
905              95.80           12:15:12         00331756915TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           12:15:12         00331756900TRLO1     XLON 
3800              95.40           12:15:12         00331756901TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756902TRLO1     XLON 
3600              95.40           12:15:12         00331756903TRLO1     XLON 
3800              95.40           12:15:12         00331756904TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756905TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

1700              95.40           12:15:12         00331756906TRLO1     XLON 
1900              95.40           12:15:12         00331756907TRLO1     XLON 
1900              95.40           12:15:12         00331756908TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756909TRLO1     XLON 
1700              95.40           12:15:12         00331756910TRLO1     XLON 
3800              95.40           12:15:12         00331756911TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756912TRLO1     XLON 
1700              95.40           12:15:12         00331756913TRLO1     XLON 
1300              95.40           12:15:12         00331756914TRLO1     XLON 
928              95.50           12:15:13         00331756916TRLO1     XLON 
912              95.30           12:15:30         00331756928TRLO1     XLON 
920              95.30           12:15:40         00331756931TRLO1     XLON 
894              95.60           12:15:56         00331756933TRLO1     XLON 
914              95.60           12:15:58         00331756935TRLO1     XLON 
931              96.30           12:32:46         00331757633TRLO1     XLON 
868              96.50           12:37:12         00331757776TRLO1     XLON 
916              96.50           12:38:15         00331757915TRLO1     XLON 
910              96.60           12:40:42         00331758017TRLO1     XLON 
910              96.40           12:41:45         00331758109TRLO1     XLON 
933              96.20           12:47:00         00331758328TRLO1     XLON 
925              95.90           13:01:59         00331759090TRLO1     XLON 
935              98.30           13:17:32         00331760088TRLO1     XLON 
892              99.10           13:18:37         00331760123TRLO1     XLON 
858              99.00           13:18:38         00331760126TRLO1     XLON 
859              99.00           13:19:09         00331760202TRLO1     XLON 
860              99.00           13:21:22         00331760349TRLO1     XLON 
863              98.90           13:21:22         00331760350TRLO1     XLON 
863              98.70           13:24:49         00331760487TRLO1     XLON 
926              98.20           13:25:14         00331760502TRLO1     XLON 
928              98.60           13:38:59         00331761226TRLO1     XLON 
867              98.30           13:40:25         00331761278TRLO1     XLON 
925              99.00           13:48:27         00331761742TRLO1     XLON 
870              99.40           14:03:01         00331763172TRLO1     XLON 
869              99.00           14:03:02         00331763173TRLO1     XLON 
117              99.40           14:15:54         00331764994TRLO1     XLON 
888              100.00          14:33:50         00331767267TRLO1     XLON 
888              100.00          14:33:50         00331767268TRLO1     XLON 
886              100.00          14:39:55         00331768102TRLO1     XLON 
895              99.80           14:40:08         00331768138TRLO1     XLON 
887              99.60           14:49:06         00331768998TRLO1     XLON 
197              99.50           14:49:06         00331768999TRLO1     XLON 
673              99.50           14:49:06         00331769000TRLO1     XLON 
896              99.40           14:51:00         00331769120TRLO1     XLON 
857              99.30           14:51:08         00331769143TRLO1     XLON 
938              99.60           15:01:30         00331769967TRLO1     XLON 
932              99.60           15:01:30         00331769968TRLO1     XLON 
903              100.00          15:05:12         00331770148TRLO1     XLON 
931              99.90           15:07:34         00331770306TRLO1     XLON 
907              99.40           15:07:44         00331770314TRLO1     XLON 
864              100.00          15:23:04         00331771374TRLO1     XLON 
30               99.80           15:24:31         00331771472TRLO1     XLON 
886              99.80           15:30:56         00331771864TRLO1     XLON 
611              99.30           15:31:19         00331771886TRLO1     XLON 
85               99.70           15:37:57         00331772256TRLO1     XLON 
794              99.70           15:37:57         00331772257TRLO1     XLON 
904              99.80           15:44:51         00331773060TRLO1     XLON 
939              99.70           15:44:52         00331773061TRLO1     XLON 
159              99.70           15:46:14         00331773326TRLO1     XLON 
881              99.70           15:48:03         00331773536TRLO1     XLON 
936              99.60           15:48:03         00331773537TRLO1     XLON 
937              99.50           15:48:03         00331773539TRLO1     XLON 
939              99.30           15:49:44         00331773664TRLO1     XLON 
880              99.00           15:51:28         00331773831TRLO1     XLON 
880              99.10           15:51:28         00331773832TRLO1     XLON 
42               98.80           15:58:18         00331774262TRLO1     XLON 
932              99.00           16:05:08         00331774900TRLO1     XLON 
942              99.20           16:08:11         00331775269TRLO1     XLON 
895              99.10           16:08:24         00331775291TRLO1     XLON 
891              98.90           16:09:13         00331775363TRLO1     XLON 
330              99.10           16:10:41         00331775600TRLO1     XLON 
544              99.10           16:10:41         00331775601TRLO1     XLON 
888              99.10           16:12:00         00331775734TRLO1     XLON 
884              99.00           16:12:16         00331775800TRLO1     XLON 
930              98.90           16:13:19         00331775956TRLO1     XLON 
905              98.80           16:16:05         00331776171TRLO1     XLON 
13               98.80           16:16:05         00331776172TRLO1     XLON 
905              98.70           16:16:08         00331776175TRLO1     XLON 
13               98.70           16:16:08         00331776176TRLO1     XLON 
1731              98.70           16:17:59         00331776290TRLO1     XLON 
777              98.90           16:19:57         00331776461TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  381549 
EQS News ID:  2113536 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -3-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.