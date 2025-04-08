Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -3

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Apr-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 8 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 198,713 Highest price paid per share: 100.00p Lowest price paid per share: 93.70p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 96.3705p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,310,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,310,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 96.3705p 198,713

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 261 95.10 08:14:14 00331600266TRLO1 XLON 788 95.10 08:14:14 00331600265TRLO1 XLON 908 94.60 08:17:56 00331603707TRLO1 XLON 872 94.10 08:22:19 00331607817TRLO1 XLON 1871 94.40 08:29:13 00331613838TRLO1 XLON 1700 94.30 08:29:13 00331613843TRLO1 XLON 861 95.00 09:05:20 00331647319TRLO1 XLON 866 94.70 09:05:20 00331647321TRLO1 XLON 869 94.40 09:05:21 00331647368TRLO1 XLON 870 94.60 09:12:29 00331655839TRLO1 XLON 42 93.80 09:14:10 00331657598TRLO1 XLON 557 93.70 09:14:28 00331657863TRLO1 XLON 1971 94.00 09:22:25 00331665895TRLO1 XLON 889 94.00 09:28:40 00331673233TRLO1 XLON 96 94.10 09:28:42 00331673288TRLO1 XLON 889 94.00 09:31:50 00331676407TRLO1 XLON 903 96.40 10:09:54 00331712905TRLO1 XLON 869 96.40 10:09:54 00331712906TRLO1 XLON 2346 96.40 10:09:54 00331712907TRLO1 XLON 629 96.20 10:12:33 00331715013TRLO1 XLON 257 96.20 10:12:33 00331715014TRLO1 XLON 922 96.50 10:16:01 00331718075TRLO1 XLON 390 96.20 10:21:35 00331722469TRLO1 XLON 491 96.20 10:21:35 00331722470TRLO1 XLON 756 95.90 10:21:35 00331722472TRLO1 XLON 120 95.90 10:21:35 00331722473TRLO1 XLON 886 95.60 10:36:56 00331735136TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.60 10:36:56 00331735130TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.60 10:36:56 00331735131TRLO1 XLON 1503 95.60 10:36:56 00331735132TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.60 10:36:56 00331735133TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.60 10:36:56 00331735134TRLO1 XLON 2235 95.60 10:36:56 00331735135TRLO1 XLON 569 95.70 10:36:56 00331735144TRLO1 XLON 289 95.70 10:36:56 00331735145TRLO1 XLON 935 95.70 10:36:59 00331735186TRLO1 XLON 913 95.70 10:37:35 00331735601TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.60 10:37:35 00331735599TRLO1 XLON 4178 95.60 10:37:35 00331735600TRLO1 XLON 922 95.70 10:37:36 00331735609TRLO1 XLON 22084 95.60 10:38:11 00331736093TRLO1 XLON 932 95.20 10:41:58 00331738917TRLO1 XLON 903 95.70 10:48:07 00331743988TRLO1 XLON 892 95.40 11:00:22 00331752927TRLO1 XLON 877 95.40 11:05:11 00331753372TRLO1 XLON 891 95.20 11:05:13 00331753373TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 11:09:45 00331753661TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 11:09:45 00331753662TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 11:09:45 00331753663TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 11:09:45 00331753664TRLO1 XLON 60 95.40 11:09:45 00331753666TRLO1 XLON 879 95.40 11:09:45 00331753667TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 11:09:45 00331753665TRLO1 XLON 870 95.60 11:22:01 00331754199TRLO1 XLON 942 95.60 11:22:01 00331754200TRLO1 XLON 257 95.70 11:22:09 00331754216TRLO1 XLON 859 96.60 11:34:45 00331755112TRLO1 XLON 899 96.50 11:34:45 00331755113TRLO1 XLON 899 96.30 11:45:16 00331755600TRLO1 XLON 898 96.30 11:45:16 00331755601TRLO1 XLON 1819 96.50 11:50:11 00331755812TRLO1 XLON 917 96.30 12:15:02 00331756868TRLO1 XLON 889 96.00 12:15:06 00331756870TRLO1 XLON 905 95.80 12:15:12 00331756915TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.40 12:15:12 00331756900TRLO1 XLON 3800 95.40 12:15:12 00331756901TRLO1 XLON 200 95.40 12:15:12 00331756902TRLO1 XLON 3600 95.40 12:15:12 00331756903TRLO1 XLON 3800 95.40 12:15:12 00331756904TRLO1 XLON 200 95.40 12:15:12 00331756905TRLO1 XLON

1700 95.40 12:15:12 00331756906TRLO1 XLON 1900 95.40 12:15:12 00331756907TRLO1 XLON 1900 95.40 12:15:12 00331756908TRLO1 XLON 200 95.40 12:15:12 00331756909TRLO1 XLON 1700 95.40 12:15:12 00331756910TRLO1 XLON 3800 95.40 12:15:12 00331756911TRLO1 XLON 200 95.40 12:15:12 00331756912TRLO1 XLON 1700 95.40 12:15:12 00331756913TRLO1 XLON 1300 95.40 12:15:12 00331756914TRLO1 XLON 928 95.50 12:15:13 00331756916TRLO1 XLON 912 95.30 12:15:30 00331756928TRLO1 XLON 920 95.30 12:15:40 00331756931TRLO1 XLON 894 95.60 12:15:56 00331756933TRLO1 XLON 914 95.60 12:15:58 00331756935TRLO1 XLON 931 96.30 12:32:46 00331757633TRLO1 XLON 868 96.50 12:37:12 00331757776TRLO1 XLON 916 96.50 12:38:15 00331757915TRLO1 XLON 910 96.60 12:40:42 00331758017TRLO1 XLON 910 96.40 12:41:45 00331758109TRLO1 XLON 933 96.20 12:47:00 00331758328TRLO1 XLON 925 95.90 13:01:59 00331759090TRLO1 XLON 935 98.30 13:17:32 00331760088TRLO1 XLON 892 99.10 13:18:37 00331760123TRLO1 XLON 858 99.00 13:18:38 00331760126TRLO1 XLON 859 99.00 13:19:09 00331760202TRLO1 XLON 860 99.00 13:21:22 00331760349TRLO1 XLON 863 98.90 13:21:22 00331760350TRLO1 XLON 863 98.70 13:24:49 00331760487TRLO1 XLON 926 98.20 13:25:14 00331760502TRLO1 XLON 928 98.60 13:38:59 00331761226TRLO1 XLON 867 98.30 13:40:25 00331761278TRLO1 XLON 925 99.00 13:48:27 00331761742TRLO1 XLON 870 99.40 14:03:01 00331763172TRLO1 XLON 869 99.00 14:03:02 00331763173TRLO1 XLON 117 99.40 14:15:54 00331764994TRLO1 XLON 888 100.00 14:33:50 00331767267TRLO1 XLON 888 100.00 14:33:50 00331767268TRLO1 XLON 886 100.00 14:39:55 00331768102TRLO1 XLON 895 99.80 14:40:08 00331768138TRLO1 XLON 887 99.60 14:49:06 00331768998TRLO1 XLON 197 99.50 14:49:06 00331768999TRLO1 XLON 673 99.50 14:49:06 00331769000TRLO1 XLON 896 99.40 14:51:00 00331769120TRLO1 XLON 857 99.30 14:51:08 00331769143TRLO1 XLON 938 99.60 15:01:30 00331769967TRLO1 XLON 932 99.60 15:01:30 00331769968TRLO1 XLON 903 100.00 15:05:12 00331770148TRLO1 XLON 931 99.90 15:07:34 00331770306TRLO1 XLON 907 99.40 15:07:44 00331770314TRLO1 XLON 864 100.00 15:23:04 00331771374TRLO1 XLON 30 99.80 15:24:31 00331771472TRLO1 XLON 886 99.80 15:30:56 00331771864TRLO1 XLON 611 99.30 15:31:19 00331771886TRLO1 XLON 85 99.70 15:37:57 00331772256TRLO1 XLON 794 99.70 15:37:57 00331772257TRLO1 XLON 904 99.80 15:44:51 00331773060TRLO1 XLON 939 99.70 15:44:52 00331773061TRLO1 XLON 159 99.70 15:46:14 00331773326TRLO1 XLON 881 99.70 15:48:03 00331773536TRLO1 XLON 936 99.60 15:48:03 00331773537TRLO1 XLON 937 99.50 15:48:03 00331773539TRLO1 XLON 939 99.30 15:49:44 00331773664TRLO1 XLON 880 99.00 15:51:28 00331773831TRLO1 XLON 880 99.10 15:51:28 00331773832TRLO1 XLON 42 98.80 15:58:18 00331774262TRLO1 XLON 932 99.00 16:05:08 00331774900TRLO1 XLON 942 99.20 16:08:11 00331775269TRLO1 XLON 895 99.10 16:08:24 00331775291TRLO1 XLON 891 98.90 16:09:13 00331775363TRLO1 XLON 330 99.10 16:10:41 00331775600TRLO1 XLON 544 99.10 16:10:41 00331775601TRLO1 XLON 888 99.10 16:12:00 00331775734TRLO1 XLON 884 99.00 16:12:16 00331775800TRLO1 XLON 930 98.90 16:13:19 00331775956TRLO1 XLON 905 98.80 16:16:05 00331776171TRLO1 XLON 13 98.80 16:16:05 00331776172TRLO1 XLON 905 98.70 16:16:08 00331776175TRLO1 XLON 13 98.70 16:16:08 00331776176TRLO1 XLON 1731 98.70 16:17:59 00331776290TRLO1 XLON 777 98.90 16:19:57 00331776461TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

