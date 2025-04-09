Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Inc. Engages Aloba, Awomolo & Partners as External Auditor for 2024 Financial Statements

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) today announced it has engaged Aloba, Awomolo & Partners, a PCAOB-registered accounting firm, as its independent external auditor for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

This engagement underscores Bionoid's commitment to robust financial governance and transparency, aligning with its strategic initiatives to enhance market presence and shareholder value.

"We are pleased to welcome Aloba, Awomolo & Partners as our auditors for the 2024 fiscal year," said a spokesperson for Bionoid Pharma Inc. "Their expertise will be instrumental as we advance our financial reporting standards. Following our recent application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market, this audit represents a critical step toward achieving a more senior listing and reflects our dedication to providing investors with increased visibility and liquidity."

About Bionoid Pharma Inc.

Bionoid Pharma Inc. is a forward-thinking company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to unlock new commercial opportunities and improve digital engagement. With a strategic emphasis on growth through acquisitions, Bionoid's five-year roadmap includes acquiring revenue-generating businesses and integrating its proprietary AI Maverick technology to enhance operational efficiency and user experience.

AI Maverick is a versatile, AI-powered platform designed to support a wide range of applications, from intelligent customer interaction tools to dynamic communication and data-driven engagement systems. As Bionoid continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Maverick platform provides a foundation for innovation across multiple sectors. Through these initiatives, the company aims to build long-term value, attract strategic partners, and establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

Stay Connected:

Website: https://bionoidpharma.com

https://aimaverickintel.com/

OTC Markets: BINP

X (formerly Twitter): @BionoidPharminc

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

(905) 505-0770

Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire