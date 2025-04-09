Paratus and Low Carbon agree world-first strategic partnership to tackle renewable energy price risk and protect revenues

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Holdings Limited ("Paratus"), the world's first (re)insurance group dedicated to underwriting energy price risk, and Low Carbon, a leading renewable energy company and IPP (Independent Power Producer), have commercially transacted and today announced a strategic partnership to protect revenues across Low Carbon's portfolio through Paratus' innovative energy price insurance policy.

This unique collaboration merges Paratus' expertise in energy markets and pioneering insurance-based solutions with Low Carbon's reputation as an IPP delivering best-in-class renewable assets and operational performance across its portfolio. The partnership will enhance Low Carbon's Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and route-to-market strategies, delivering a tailored solution to mitigate exposure to adverse power price movements while stabilising revenue streams.

The Paratus insurance policy mitigates exposure to adverse energy market fluctuations by stabilising a power generator's balance sheet and enhancing the credit profile. This in turn, improves the investment potential of renewable power assets, supports industry growth and accelerates decarbonisation.

Licensed and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Authority ("GFSC"), Paratus offers scalable insurance solutions across the UK, Europe, and the US tailored to diverse portfolios and asset types.

Gus Majed, Group CEO and Founder, Paratus, commented:

"We are delighted Low Carbon has selected Paratus as a partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise the renewable power sector with energy price insurance and demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our clients to deliver optimal risk management solutions. Low Carbon is a leading IPP focussed not only on scaling capital, but also on outperforming in the renewables sector. They are an ideal partner as we both enter our next phase of growth.

"At Paratus, we are committed to accelerating the energy transition by delivering innovative, and commercially viable insurance-based solutions that help renewable power generators manage energy price risk and improve bankability. As we expand into Europe and the U.S., we look forward to building more strategic partnerships that strengthen the industry's long-term resilience."

Marco Verspuij, Head of Power Management at Low Carbon, added:

"Paratus has a deep understanding of the renewable energy industry and the energy market expertise required to navigate industry-wide challenges on price risk and revenue protection. The Paratus insurance product provides Low Carbon with an innovative price risk management mechanism that will help to secure long term revenue certainty in combination with PPAs and CfDs to capture power price volatility that is critical for an IPP.

"At Low Carbon we are committed to making a positive and significant contribution in the fight against climate change by building, owning, and operating renewable energy projects at scale. As an enabler for decarbonisation, Paratus is well aligned with our mission to power the world with renewable energy."

About Paratus

Paratus is the world's first (re)insurer underwriting energy price risk with innovative solutions to protect against adverse energy price volatility and accelerate the transition to net-zero. A unique partnership of world-class experts in energy, insurance, and technology, Paratus is backed by Ara Partners, a $6.3 billion global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonisation, and underwritten by globally rated financial institutions.

https://paratusltd.com/

About Low Carbon

Low Carbon creates large-scale renewable energy to fight climate change. We're building a net-zero energy company that will protect the planet for future generations. This defining purpose drives us to deliver for our communities, investors, and the environment. We are a long-standing certified B-Corporation and recognised as a gold standard for our environmental impact.

We invest in, develop, and operate solar, wind, energy storage, and energy from waste projects across the UK, Europe, and North America. We're contributing to the world's move to 100% renewable energy by creating and operating 20 GW of new capacity by 2030. We have more than 16 GW in new renewables in development right now across the globe.

Low Carbon is on a mission. Together, we will power tomorrow.

https://www.lowcarbon.com/

