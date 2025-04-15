TransGlobal Assets, Inc: TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) and The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Strike Strategic Deal to Commercialize Acclaimed Works by Michael Berman

Strategic IP Partnership Expands Literary Works into Multimedia: TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), through Mindwell Solutions Group, has signed an exclusive global media rights deal with The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) to adapt and commercialize the acclaimed literary works of Michael Berman. This strategic collaboration sets the stage for innovative content development across film, television, audiobooks, and educational platforms

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mindwell Solutions Group LLC, has entered into a landmark agreement with M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), for the exclusive media rights to a celebrated portfolio of literary works authored by Michael Berman.

The portfolio includes The Honest Truth About Lying, Courage and Resilience (Entrepreneurial Focus), the Baby Boomer Guide Series (four titles), and Tomorrow Still Waits. Under the terms of the agreement, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. will have exclusive, worldwide, and sublicensable rights to adapt and commercialize the works across film, television, audiobooks, digital media, education platforms, and more.

"The vision behind this portfolio has always been to reach people where they are-whether through the page, screen, or voice," said Michael Berman, Author and CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc. "We believe The Now Corporation and M Love Vintage Holdings are the right partners to carry this message forward with integrity and creativity."

The agreement also ensures Berman retains creative oversight on all adaptations, with profit-sharing structured as 60% to The Now Corporation and 40% to TransGlobal Assets' subsidiary, Mindwell Solutions Group.

"This is more than a rights acquisition-it's the beginning of a dynamic, purpose-driven media initiative," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "Our team is passionate about transforming timeless narratives into formats that inspire new generations. This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to meaningful and monetizable storytelling."

