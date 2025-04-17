MultiSafepay, the Amsterdam-based digital payment provider, now serves 20,000+ SME merchants across Europe, with merchant numbers growing 11% since its strategic integration with Antom, empowering thousands of businesses to thrive.

Transaction volumes have surged, growing by 44% YoY, driven organically by rapid deployment of POS solutions and collaboration with Antom.

Ant International has opened a new office in Amsterdam's City Centre for MultiSafepay which enables more efficient collaboration with Ant International's other business pillars.

MultiSafepay (MSP), an Amsterdam-based payment service provider, which became part of Ant International's Antom, reported strong growth since its strategic integration with Antom, supporting thousands more SMEs in Europe to scale through innovative solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417858076/en/

Ant International's new office in Amsterdam City Centre will house MultiSafepay's operations and enable further collaboration between its business pillars.

Since announcing its acquisition in July 2024, MSP has expanded its merchant base across Europe to 20,000+, an 11% increase. Transaction volumes surged by 44% year-on-year, reflecting customers' robust business growth as well as the addition of new top industry performers. Merchants are increasingly moving to unified payment services, in-person payments are now already at 8% of total volume processed across retail and food beverage verticals demonstrating the value of increased efficiency in operations and the benefits of enhancing customer touchpoints.

This acceleration displays the potential of Antom's post-acquisition strategy to combine local expertise with a global technology suite, benefiting the merchants MSP serves with innovative digital technologies.

MSP provides merchants with unified payment capabilities, supporting more than 40 local and international payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, Buy Now Pay Later, internet banking, across in-person and online channels.

Since becoming wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant International, MSP has been integrating with Antom to help businesses improve operations, and scale with confidence, using the powerful solutions relied on by industry leaders globally. MSP will also look to work with other businesses of Ant International such as WorldFirst to offer inclusive financial services to its SME merchant base.

In under a year, the integration has propelled innovation for merchant expansion, improvements in payment success rates, and infrastructure upgrades, demonstrating the power of combining MSP's 25-years of expertise with Antom's global experience.

MSP's total processed transaction volume is handled through in-person payments, using traditional payment terminal technology (such as C-TAP terminals) as well as Smart POS devices which offer merchants digital tools and do more than just accept payments. Supporting a range of technology gives merchants a flexible, cost-effective way to handle payments and demonstrates MSP's dedication to helping small businesses thrive by offering a solution that fits their unique needs.

Olaf Geurs, CEO of MultiSafepay, commented: "We expect to exceed our 2025 growth projections given current strong numbers and deepened partnership with Ant International. The data shows how SME partners are embracing our joint innovative solutions with Antom to accelerate their digital operations. MultiSafepay's momentum underscores the value of our collaboration in empowering businesses to succeed in today's fast-evolving world."

"Accelerating the adoption of new technologies like AI in merchant payment services enable us to raise efficiency while maximizing our expertise in the SME sector," said Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom, Ant International. "By building on MultiSafepay's platform and Antom's global expertise, we're making simple, flexible payments accessible to every business no matter their size or ambition."

The company has recently moved to Ant International's new office in Amsterdam's vibrant City Centre, enabling collaborations with other Ant International business pillars to directly benefit SMEs.

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is the leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It offers unified merchant payment solutions to serve businesses of all sizes. Antom supports merchants in over 50 countries and regions, enabling them to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Beyond payments, it provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

To learn more, please visit https://www.antom.com/.

About MultiSafepay

MultiSafepay is a leading Amsterdam-based payment service provider, combining decades of expertise with powerful in-house technology to help every business grow faster and compete with confidence, no matter their size or ambition.

By leveling the playing field in payments, we offer European businesses a simple, flexible solution for online, in-person, and unified payments, all through a single platform and integration. With a personal approach to payments, we optimize success rates, reduce complexity, and help your business do more, and earn more.

https://www.multisafepay.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417858076/en/

Contacts:

Joshua Way, Ant International

Joshua.way@antgroup.com

Michiel van Werkhoven, MultiSafepay

michiel.vanwerkhoven@multisafepay.com