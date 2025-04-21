Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces Annual General Meeting Date and Correction to April 17, 2025 Dividend Press Release

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

Gamehost will hold its annual general meeting at 3:00PM on May 13, 2025 at Service Plus Inns & Suites located at 3503 114 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB. Attendees should note that the venue is different from the Company's usual location at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino.

On April 17, 2025, the Company, incorrectly issued a previously issued dividend notice for February 2025. The intended dividend notice was to declare a cash dividend for the month of April 2025 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire