C O R R E C T I O N -- Corporate Visions, Inc.

In the news release, TruVoice Buyer Feedback from Corporate Visions Now Integrated with Highspot to Deliver Real-Time, Buyer Evidence-Driven Sales Coaching, issued 22-Apr-2025 by Corporate Visions, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the fifth paragraph should read '"Highspot uses actionable insight to optimize our customers' go-to-market execution," said Graham Younger, President of Field Operations, Highspot. "Buyer feedback is arguably the most important signal for understanding seller performance. This integration with TruVoice gives our customers a new level of precision--turning post-sale feedback into pre-sale coaching advantages."' rather than '"Highspot is committed to equipping revenue teams with actionable insights that drive performance," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot. "All great teams leverage game film to plan for improved success. This integration with TruVoice gives our customers a new level of precision--turning post-sale feedback into pre-sale coaching advantages."' as originally issued inadvertently. The About Highspot paragraph has also been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

TruVoice Buyer Feedback from Corporate Visions Now Integrated with Highspot to Deliver Real-Time, Buyer Evidence-Driven Sales Coaching

The TruVoice and Highspot integration is available immediately to joint customers.

MESA, Ariz., April, 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-backed revenue growth solutions, today announced a new integration between its TruVoice automated buyer feedback platform and the Highspot revenue enablement platform. This powerful new connection brings real-time buyer insights-captured directly from decision makers in won and lost deals-into the daily workflow of sales managers and reps, transforming subjective coaching into data-driven performance improvement.

TruVoice automatically collects structured feedback directly from buyers at the end of every sales cycle, whether the outcome is a win, loss, or "no decision." That feedback is seamlessly surfaced within Highspot, where it can be used to inform personalized coaching recommendations, aligned to each rep's performance from the perspective that matters most- their buyers.

"Sales coaching has traditionally relied on anecdotal evidence, rep self-assessments, or manager interpretation," said Tim Riesterer, chief strategy officer at Corporate Visions. "This integration flips the script by embedding objective buyer feedback into the enablement process, so managers can coach reps based on how real buyers experienced their sales conversations."

By bringing buyer feedback into Highspot's revenue enablement experience, sales teams can:

Instantly access buyer-validated insights on what top-performing reps are doing differently in the experiences they deliver throughout the decision process

Trigger targeted coaching actions based on rep-specific buyer scores and feedback on experiences predictive of wins and losses

based on rep-specific buyer scores and feedback on experiences predictive of wins and losses Align training and content recommendations to the skills that make the greatest impact according to actual decision makers

"Highspot uses actionable insight to optimize our customers' go-to-market execution," said Graham Younger, President of Field Operations, Highspot. "Buyer feedback is arguably the most important signal for understanding seller performance. This integration with TruVoice gives our customers a new level of precision-turning post-sale feedback into pre-sale coaching advantages."

The TruVoice and Highspot integration is available immediately to joint customers. To learn more about how to turn buyer feedback into a competitive advantage, visit corporatevisions.com/highspot.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based revenue growth solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success. Global B2B companies partner with Corporate Visions to enable their commercial teams with the insights, training, tools, and technology they need to rewire their commercial culture around their buyers and achieve superior results.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only natively built, unified platform for go-to-market enablement. We empower companies to define, execute, and optimize their initiatives in one system to drive measurable impact. With AI embedded throughout, Highspot delivers unmatched accuracy and relevance to boost productivity and improve performance. Today, we're transforming how a generation of businesses go to market.

