Dow Jones News
24.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
24-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
24 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") exercised their 
vested nil-cost share options granted to them in 2022 under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, 
a proportion of their vested awards was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was 
retained. 
 
Market purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the recent vesting of all LTIP 
options, including the below PDMR transactions, with no new shares issued. The total number of voting rights in the 
Company remains 217,005,286. 
 
            Share  Options  Shares  Shares  Average price Date Shareholding post  Shareholding 
Name     Position Option  exercised sold for retained per share of  of  transaction (number percentage post 
            Scheme       tax        sale (GBP)    sale of shares)      transaction (%) 
Alasdair        2014                        23 
Robinson   CLO   LTIP   47,316  23,742  23,574  1.546     April 186,731       0.09 
                                      2025 
            2014                        23 
John Hulme  COO   LTIP   91,155  42,994  48,161  1.556     April 48,161        0.02 
                                      2025 
            2014                        22 
Clare Kinahan CHRO   LTIP   47,227  22,275  24,952  1.520     April 57,597        0.03 
                                      2025

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Alasdair Robinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Legal Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                             1. Exercise of 47,316 nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2022 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                             2. Sale of 23,742 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       47,316 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            154.6p     23,742

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      47,316             GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            154.6p      23,742        GBP36,705.13 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   John Hulme 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Operating Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                             1. Exercise of 91,155 nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2022 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                             2. Sale of 42,994 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       91,155 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            155.6p     42,994

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      91,155             GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            155.6p      42,994        GBP66,884.48 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Clare Kinahan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Human Resources Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                             1. Exercise of 47,227 nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2022 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                             2. Sale of 22,275 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       47,227 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            152.0p     22,275

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      47,227             GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            152.0p      22,275        GBP33,851.63 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
