Transaction Adds Executive Bench Strength, IP and Launches New Business Vertical for Mangoceuticals in Lucrative Oral Stimulant Pouch Segment on the Heels of the Significant Success of Turning Point Brands and Philip Morris International

New York, New York and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone"), a cross-border financial services firm, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("Mangoceuticals") in its acquisition of IP, assets and technology from Smokeless Technology Corp. ("Smokeless Tech"), a Canadian-based innovator and disruptor in stimulant-based pouches and functional wellness delivery systems.

This transaction marks ArcStone's strategic M&A advisory expertise advising a NASDAQ-listed acquirer and a privately held international company, underscoring the strength of its cross-border platform and domain expertise in health and wellness categories. The acquisition provides Mangoceuticals Inc. with the foundation to launch high impact pouches for the consumer-packaged goods sector and attack multiple verticals from athletes to fitness enthusiasts to Gen Z's seeking healthier alternatives to mainstream nicotine pouches. In addition, it will be one of the few high torque small cap pouch investments available with a strong executive bench that includes 20+ years at Fortune 150 companies with a Nasdaq public equity currency for future M&A. This transaction significantly enhances MGRX's positioning across retail and institutional capital markets.

"Having worked with several large tobacco and wellness companies since co-founding the cannabis practice at Bank of Montreal in 2017, I can confidently say that the pouch format is one of the most scalable, investable platforms we've seen," said Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone. "This transaction positions Mangoceuticals with the public currency, executive leadership, and patent-protected science to lead the next wave of consolidation and innovation in functional pouches."

As part of the transaction, Tim Corkum, a 22-year veteran of Philip Morris International and former President of JUUL Labs Canada, will lead Mangoceuticals' new Pouch Division. Mr. Corkum brings unmatched CPG experience and will oversee commercialization, product development, and team expansion.

"The pouch format is the future of wellness delivery-and we now have the platform, science, and capital to lead this category."- Tim Corkum, President, Pouch Division, Mangoceuticals Inc.

The combined entity will also pursue sourcing disruptive ingredients and proprietary formulations, focusing on "better-for-you" energy and wellness solutions, positioning the brand as a next-generation alternative to traditional pills, powders, and vapes.

Mangoceuticals intends to leverage Smokeless Tech's existing formulations, co-manufacturing relationships, and intellectual property portfolio while applying Mangoceuticals' robust direct-to-consumer infrastructure and influencer strategy.

"This acquisition represents a transformational step in Mangoceuticals' strategy to lead in next-generation health and wellness delivery. We believe the future of wellness is on-the-go, clinically informed, and convenience-driven-and Mangoceuticals intends to be at the forefront of that evolution." - Jacob Cohen, CEO, Mangoceuticals Inc.

With a growing base of institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to functional wellness and oral delivery platforms, Mangoceuticals emerges as one of the few public companies offering investors direct participation in this explosive market segment.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mangoceuticals.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone is a cross-border financial services firm based in New York, Dallas, and Toronto serving public and private companies in the $20 million to $1 billion range. ArcStone has a global equity capital markets franchise and provides access to institutional investors, global family offices, and over $15 billion in retail wealth AUM through its strategic relationship with Kingswood US. ArcStone was founded in 2023 and has followed a series of strategic investments and acquisitions. The team is led by investment bankers from leading Wall Street and Bay Street firms. ArcStone is focused on providing high touch advice to corporations with a barbel strategy combining retail and institutional marketing with a high pedigree of financial acumen.

