easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 29-Apr-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Entity level crossing - see Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Apr-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Apr-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.403876 9.144103 9.547979 72374624 or reached Position of previous 0.099357 9.124819 9.224176 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 3058901 0.403544 US2778562098 2517 0.000332 Sub Total 8.A 3061418 0.403876%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 496602 0.065514 Physical Option 07/01/2026 N/A 11980 0.001580 Physical Option 04/03/2026 N/A 2417 0.000319 Physical Option 10/03/2026 N/A 2299 0.000303 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 7009 0.000925 Physical Call 16/05/2025 N/A 1050000 0.138521 Option Sub Total 8.B1 1570307 0.207162%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 16/06/2025 N/A Cash 15282610 2.016149 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 4667945 0.615816 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 6987771 0.921857 Swaps 15/07/2025 N/A Cash 76848 0.010138 Swaps 31/07/2025 N/A Cash 49561 0.006538 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 12365 0.001631 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 71525 0.009436 Swaps 30/10/2025 N/A Cash 776768 0.102475 Swaps 28/11/2025 N/A Cash 59724 0.007879 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 50020 0.006599 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 33891 0.004471 Swaps 27/02/2026 N/A Cash 12246 0.001616 Swaps 03/03/2026 N/A Cash 3405015 0.449204 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 2739066 0.361350 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 285735 0.037695 Swaps 30/03/2026 N/A Cash 11971321 1.579309 Swaps 31/03/2026 N/A Cash 9636 0.001271 Swaps 02/04/2026 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 23/04/2026 N/A Cash 1966882 0.259480 Swaps 01/05/2026 N/A Cash 37951 0.005007 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 4064 0.000536 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 120 0.000016 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 15/06/2026 N/A Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps 17/06/2026 N/A Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps 19/06/2026 N/A Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps 22/06/2026 N/A Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps 23/06/2026 N/A Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps 30/06/2026 N/A Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps 03/07/2026 N/A Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps 06/07/2026 N/A Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps 10/07/2026 N/A Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps 14/07/2026 N/A Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps 16/07/2026 N/A Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 5212660 0.687677 Swaps 21/08/2026 N/A Cash 7737 0.001021 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 47814 0.006308 Swaps 07/09/2026 N/A Cash 3839 0.000506 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 22688 0.002993 Swaps 28/09/2026 N/A Cash 5550 0.000732 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 150074 0.019798 Swaps 18/11/2026 N/A Cash 12646 0.001668 Swaps 31/03/2027 N/A Cash 6965 0.000919 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 95596 0.012611 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 3379 0.000446 Sub Total 8.B2 67742899 8.936941%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 3.842684 3.842977% Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.811922 4.215466% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

