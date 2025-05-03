100+ Fortune 500 clients leverage KPMG AI-powered tariff tool for real-time trade policy scenario planning

Global platform unifies data across departments and borders, helping companies navigate trade uncertainties and identify opportunities

Tool has helped save clients hundreds of millions of dollars through strategic tariff planning

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, has unveiled the KPMG tariff modeler, a breakthrough generative AI-powered tool on the KPMG Digital Gateway platform, powered by Microsoft Azure. More than 100 Fortune 500 and top private equity clients are already implementing the tool to prepare for and respond to ongoing trade policy changes.

The big picture: As companies of all sizes grapple with navigating an increasingly complex trade and tariff landscape, wrangling trade data and extracting real-time insights has become more critical than ever before.

"Today's volatile global trade landscape requires companies to fundamentally rethink how they anticipate and respond to policy shifts," says Rema Serafi, Vice Chair - Tax, KPMG LLP. "By leveraging AI to transform vast streams of global trade data into actionable intelligence, organizations can rapidly model complex scenarios and make more informed decisions. Those who embrace this AI-powered approach will not only navigate current uncertainties but also position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this new normal of trade complexity."

Why it matters: In today's environment, the Digital Gateway platform and the interactive tariff modeler dashboard provide critical capabilities for C-suite leaders to:

Transform uncertainty into structured, analyzable scenarios

Enhance preparedness for announced and potential trade actions

Enable more strategic supply chain and sourcing decisions

Identify potential duty mitigation strategies within existing regulations

Access a platform for ongoing review of supplier tariff costs

Deliver actionable insights to protect operational continuity and financial outlook

Mary Rollman, Advisory principal and Supply Chain Leader, KPMG LLP, adds:

"This tool represents our commitment to providing strategic, AI-powered solutions coupled with KPMG's cross-functional expertise in supply chain, consulting, tax, finance and more. This powerful combination helps clients navigate uncertainty with confidence, further enhancing the capabilities of Chief Supply Chain Officers and other leaders while amplifying their strategic impact across the organization."

Bottom line: With the KPMG tariff modeler, companies can enhance their preparedness for trade disruption, potentially minimize financial impacts, and maintain strategic focus despite policy uncertainty.

