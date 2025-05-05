Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 5 May 2025, following 6 months' suspension:
Vulcan Industries Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: VULC
ISIN: GB00BKMDX634
