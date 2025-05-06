Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.05.2025 19:27 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Holding(s) in Company -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
06-May-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
02-May-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
05-May-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
              % of voting rights  % of voting rights through Total of  Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments    both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8.A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 9.420000       1.210000          10.630000  19456781 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      10.580000      1.290000          11.870000 
applicable) 8A. Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/Type of shares  Number of direct   Number of indirect   % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
ISIN code(if possible) voting rights    voting rights      rights (DTR5.1)  rights (DTR5.2.1) 
            (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                 17239574                  9.420000 
Sub Total 8.A      17239574                   9.420000% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument    date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
               period 
Securities                  2217207                      1.210000 
Lending 
Sub Total 8.B1                2217207                      1.210000% 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument      date    period       settlement      rights      rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 
Ultimate   Name of      % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking    than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
1)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment    7.640000        0.620000            8.270000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
2)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  4, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  6, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware Holdings 
2)      Inc. 
       BlackRock 
BlackRock,  Institutional 
Inc. (Chain  Trust Company, 
2)      National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
3)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  4, LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  6, LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware Holdings 
3)      Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
4)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
5)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  3, LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  1 LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK) 
5)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 12. Date of Completion 05^th May 2025 13. Place Of Completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
02/05/2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
05/05/2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. have gone below 10%. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   9.42%           1.21%         10.63%     182,956,577 
reached 
Position of previous notification 10.93%          1.25%         12.19% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50               17,239,574                 9.42% 
SUBTOTAL A       17,239,574            9.42% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending    N/A    N/A         2,217,207                  1.21% 
                            2,217,207                  1.21% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
See 
attachment 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 05 May 2025 

% of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (UK)    7.64%            0.62%                  8.27% 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 Directive 2004/109/EC) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations and the Transparency Rules.

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with the Regulations and the Transparency Rules the holder is not obliged to disclose the extent of the holding only that the holding is "below 3%" or "below 5%" as appropriate.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Regulation 17(4) of the Regulations/Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.