Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115K2 | ISIN: CA68827L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: OM4
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 21:28
21,070 Euro
-0,38 % -0,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,11021,41011:16
21,10021,41011:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 23:42 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.: Osisko Announces the Voting Results from Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that it has completed its name change to "OR Royalties Inc." and "Redevances OR Inc." in French following receipt of shareholder approval at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

The Corporation's common shares will commence trading under the new name on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange at the start of trading on May 13, 2025. Further to the name change, the new CUSIP number for the Corporation's common shares will be 68390D106, effective May 13, 2025. The ticker symbol for the Corporation's common shares will remain unchanged as "OR" on both the TSX and NYSE.

The Corporation also announces that each of the eight (8) nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 8, 2025 with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation. There were 155,758,846 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 83.29% of the 187,007,157 common shares issued and outstanding on March 21, 2025, being the record date for the meeting.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominees		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Jason Attew147,301,33799.65 511,7140.35
Edie Hofmeister146,515,07399.12 1,297,9780.88
W. Murray John144,570,79497.81 3,242,2572.19
Pierre Labbé142,400,86796.34 5,412,1843.66
Wendy Louie147,248,21799.62 564,8340.38
Norman MacDonald137,018,99592.70 10,794,0567.30
Candace MacGibbon146,775,20399.30 1,037,8480.70
David Smith145,161,59898.21 2,651,4531.79


Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor153,193,46598.352,565,3811.65


Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan144,628,79797.853,184,2532.15


Adoption of a special resolution approving the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to "OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc."

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of a special resolution to approve the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to "OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc.", the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Special Resolution to approve the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to "OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc."154,983,95899.50774,8860.50


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation143,933,03197.383,880,0172.62


About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 195?royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 21 producing assets. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, home to one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B?2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x116
Cell: (365) 275-1954
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com		Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability and Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.