VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM, Underwritten Subscription ("Subscription") to raise GBP900,000, Change of Name and Investment Strategy, Resignation of Director 13-May-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 May 2025 VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Underwritten Subscription ("Subscription") to raise GBP900,000, Change of Name and Investment Strategy, Resignation of Director VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Ltd, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, EC2V 6EE, London, United Kingdom at 10:00 a.m. on 9 June 2025. The Notice of AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available at: https://www.vvvresources.co.uk/ Underwritten subscription Subject to the Resolutions being passed at the AGM, Campana Investments Limited ("Campana") has underwritten the Subscription of GBP900,000, through the issuance of 90,000,000 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), at GBP0.01 per share. Prior to the Annual General Meeting, Campana will have the right to procure other subscribers to participate in the Subscription, subject to satisfactory anti-money laundering requirements and due diligence. A further update will be provided shortly after the Annual General Meeting. In consideration for underwriting the Subscription, Campana will receive: -- an underwriting commission equal to GBP90,000; -- one warrant for each new Ordinary Share subscribed pursuant to the Subscription, exercisable at GBP0.012, valid for three years from Admission and which will vest on Admission. As announced on 17 April 2025, Campana has already subscribed to GBP100,000 of Ordinary Shares at GBP0.01 per share, with warrants on the same terms as the Subscription. Proposed Name Change and Strategy The Annual General Meeting will consider, inter alia, amendments to the Investment Strategy and a name change of the Company to VVV Sports Limited that has been secured. In addition, the domains vvvsport.vg and vvvsports.vg have been registered. The proposed Investment Strategy proposes to invest in the sports and entertainment sector, particularly the fast growing and widely adopted young sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis. Resignation of Director David Ajemian has left the board of the Company with immediate effect. The Company wishes David all the best in his future endeavours. A copy of the Non-Executive Director's letter and the expected timetable of principal events contained in the Circular are set out in full below without material amendment or adjustment. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: VVV Resources Limited: Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Letter from the Non-Executive Director of VVV RESOURCES LIMITED (to be renamed VVV SPORTS LIMITED) (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2020 (as amended) with registered number 1960948) Directors: Registered Office: Jonathan David Rowland (Executive Chairman) Vistra Corporate Services Center Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Wickhams Cay II Benjamin Hill (Non-Executive Director) Road Town, Tortola Edward Richard Walker-Morecroft ("Richard Morecroft") (Non-Executive Director) British Virgin Island VG1110

On 17 April 2025, the Company announced the Initial Subscription by Campana, a Guernsey based company ultimately controlled by David Rowland, introduced through Peterhouse Capital. The Initial Subscription was done via the issuance of 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP0.01 per share. The Initial Subscription resulted in Campana owning c. 56.3% of the Company's issued share capital following completion of the Initial Subscription. The announcement also highlighted the proposed GBP900,000 conditional underwritten subscription by Campana, the Company's new investment strategy, Board appointments, and the Company's intention to change its name.

This Circular sets out the background to and the reasons for the GBP900,000 underwritten subscription by Campana, the adoption of a new Investment Strategy and other matters of special business to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. It also explains why the Directors consider the Proposals to be in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and why the Non-Executive Director recommends that Shareholders should vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

The Subscription proceeds will be used to recapitalise the Company and implement the Company's proposed new Investment Strategy, further details of which can be found in paragraph 4 below.

A notice convening an Annual General Meeting at 10:00 am on June 9th, 2025, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE, to consider the Resolutions, is set out at the end of this Circular. 2. Underwritten Subscription to raise GBP900,000

Conditional on approving the Annual General Meeting Resolutions, Campana has committed to a further GBP900,000 by agreeing to underwrite the full amount of the Subscription at the Subscription Price. The Subscription will be through the issuance of 90,000,000 Subscription Shares. On 13 May 2025, the Company and Campana entered into an Underwriting Letter, whereby Campana has agreed to underwrite the full amount of the Subscription. Prior to the Annual General Meeting, Campana will have the right to procure other subscribers to participate in the Subscription, subject to satisfactory anti-money laundering requirements and due diligence. A further update will be provided shortly after the Annual General Meeting.

In consideration for underwriting the Subscription, Campana will receive:

-- an underwriting commission equal to GBP90,000;

-- one warrant for each new Ordinary Share subscribed pursuant to the Subscription, exercisable at GBP0.012,valid for three years from Admission and which vest on Admission.

All outstanding warrant instruments or other outstanding warrants will be cancelled entirely, to the extent that any exist, except for 170,000 options expiring on 4 June 2025, exercisable at 55 pence per share, being a 5,400% uplift on the Subscription Price. 3. Share Issuance to certain creditors of R8 Capital

Contemporaneous with the Subscription, the Company has conditionally agreed to issue 190,220,932 New Ordinary Shares to the R8 Noteholders in such amounts as are equal to the outstanding principal and interest due on such notes as at 31 March 2025 divided by the Subscription Price.

In consideration for the issuance of the R8 Noteholder Shares, VVV will be issued with 2,619,782 ordinary shares in R8 Capital, at the prevailing bid price, immediately on passing of the Resolutions.

It is noted that Jonathan Rowland (closely associated person being the son of David Rowland, the ultimate controller of Campana), is a substantial shareholder and director of R8 Capital. Having considered the terms of the proposed issuance of the R8 Noteholder Shares, and having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, Mahesh Pulandaran, the independent Director for the purpose of such share issuance, considers that the issuance of the R8 Noteholder Shares is fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders of the Company are concerned. 4. Adoption of a new Investment Strategy

The Company intends to invest in the sports and entertainment sectors and in particular fast growing and widely adopted young sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis. These particular sports generally compliment other social activities/sports such as tennis, gym and Beach Volleyball.

The primary focus initially will be on the fast-growing sport of Padel and in particular the opportunity that exists within the UK. Lack of infrastructure has led to the UK being behind the curve in the sport and therefore offers opportunities. The creation of a dedicated business focused on Padel, which is well funded and led by experienced people will lead to the Company being very influential in the shaping of the sport in the UK. Two specific areas of interest have been identified and will be the focus of the Investment Strategy over the next 24 months. The first being the opening of an elite purpose built aspirational padel venue/multi use club which the UK currently lacks. The second will be the formation of a prestigious tournament platform for the UK, conceptually similar to the Champions League and utilising a franchise model.

Played in over 90 countries and by over 18 million people globally, Padel is one of the fastest growing sport in the world. Played by celebrities and royalty, it's a popular and addictive sport.

