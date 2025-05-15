

Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



15.05.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties S.A.



Company Name: Grand City Properties S.A. ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: Dreimonatsbericht

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 15.05.2025

Target price: EUR14,20

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 14,20.

Zusammenfassung:

Der Dreimonatsbericht zeigte eine gute operative Performance, angeführt von einem LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,8%, das dem Tempo von 2024 entspricht. Dies bildete die Grundlage für einen soliden Ergebnisanstieg, wobei der FFO um 6% J/J auf EUR48 Mio. kletterte. Der Vermieter verbuchte außerdem ein positives Neubewertungsergebnis für den Zeitraum Januar bis März, das die positiven Entwicklungen von Ende 2024 bestätigt. Das Unternehmen hat beschlossen, für die Ergebnisse des Jahres 2024 keine Dividende zu zahlen, aber das Management äußerte sich merklich optimistisch, die Ausschüttung für 2025 wieder aufzunehmen. Wir führen diese konservative Haltung ausschließlich auf die weltweit anhaltende makroökonomische Unsicherheit zurück, da das operative Geschäft und die Dynamik des Wohnungsmarktes ausgesprochen positiv sind. Wir stufen GCP weiterhin mit einer Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von EUR14,20 ein (38% Aufwärtspotenzial).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 14.20 price target.



Abstract:

Q1 reporting showcased a good operating performance led by 3.8% LFL rental growth, matching the pace set in 2024. This provided the basis for a solid uptick in earnings with FFO up 6% Y/Y to EUR48m. The landlord also booked a positive revaluation result for the January-to-March period confirming the positive developments seen in late 2024. The company has decided not to pay a dividend on 2024 results but management sounded noticeably upbeat on restarting the payout for 2025. We trace the conservative posture strictly to the macro-uncertainty that continues to swirl worldwide, because operations and resi market dynamics look decidedly positive. We remain Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR14.2 TP (upside: 38%).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32614.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2138602 15.05.2025 CET/CEST



°

