Lazydays RV: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays," the "Company" or "we") today reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "We made meaningful progress against our stated priorities in the first quarter of 2025. Our operating results were much improved as compared to our results in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in gross profit and greater gross profit margins across all product lines. Additionally, we completed the strategic divestiture of five dealership locations in the quarter, enabling us to enhance our cost structure and significantly de-lever our balance sheet by repaying approximately $145 million in debt. We are committed to continuing to execute our turnaround plan and to unlocking value for our shareholders."
Total revenue for the first quarter 2025 was $165.8 million compared to $270.1 million for the same period in 2024. Loss from operations for the first quarter 2025 was $2.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2024. We recognized impairment charges of $2.9 million related to indefinite-lived intangible assets during the first quarter 2025. First quarter 2025 net loss was $9.5 million compared to net loss of $22.0 million for the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(4.0) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(18.2) million for the same period in 2024.* Net loss per diluted share for the first quarter 2025 was $0.09 compared to net loss per diluted share of $1.67 for the same period in 2024.
About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.
Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.
Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and other risks and uncertainties set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 97,519
$ 152,691
Pre-owned vehicle retail
40,673
78,644
Vehicle wholesale
2,056
6,249
Consignment vehicle
1,489
466
Finance and insurance
11,502
18,329
Service, body and parts and other
12,576
13,741
Total revenue
165,815
270,120
Cost applicable to revenue
New vehicle retail
86,672
147,055
Pre-owned vehicle retail
31,994
69,733
Vehicle wholesale
2,120
8,460
Finance and insurance
434
693
Service, body and parts and other
5,698
6,287
LIFO
(4,945)
126
Total cost applicable to revenue
121,973
232,354
Gross profit
43,842
37,766
Depreciation and amortization
4,582
5,461
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
38,629
48,886
Impairment charges
2,900
-
Loss from operations
(2,269)
(16,581)
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(4,590)
(7,676)
Other interest expense
(6,169)
(4,523)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
4,282
-
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
(459)
-
Total other expense, net
(6,936)
(12,199)
Loss before income taxes
(9,205)
(28,780)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(328)
6,800
Net loss
(9,533)
(21,980)
Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock
-
(1,984)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock and
$ (9,533)
$ (23,964)
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.09)
$ (1.67)
Diluted
$ (0.09)
$ (1.67)
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
110,300,452
14,368,677
Diluted
110,300,452
14,368,677
Other Metrics and Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
11.1 %
3.7 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
21.3 %
11.3 %
Vehicle wholesale
(3.1) %
(35.4) %
Consignment vehicle
100.0 %
100.0 %
Finance and insurance
96.2 %
96.2 %
Service, body and parts and other
54.7 %
54.2 %
Total gross profit margin
26.4 %
14.0 %
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
23.5 %
14.0 %
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,143
2,055
Pre-owned vehicle retail
805
1,460
Consignment vehicle
200
6
Total retail units sold
2,148
3,521
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 85,318
$ 74,263
Pre-owned vehicle retail
50,525
53,866
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 9,490
$ 2,704
Pre-owned vehicle retail
10,781
6,103
Finance and insurance
5,153
4,919
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
58.8 %
56.5 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.5 %
29.1 %
Vehicle wholesale
1.2 %
2.3 %
Consignment vehicle
0.9 %
0.2 %
Finance and insurance
6.9 %
6.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
7.7 %
5.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
24.7 %
14.9 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
19.8 %
23.6 %
Vehicle wholesale
(0.1) %
(5.9) %
Consignment vehicle
3.4 %
1.2 %
Finance and insurance
25.2 %
46.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
15.7 %
19.7 %
LIFO
11.3 %
(0.2) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 19,727
$ 24,702
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
26,363
22,318
Inventories, net
182,607
211,946
Income tax receivable
1,695
6,116
Prepaid expenses and other
6,066
1,823
Current assets held for sale
16,049
86,869
Total current assets
252,507
353,774
Property and equipment, net
171,033
174,324
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,875
13,812
Intangible assets, net
50,806
54,957
Other assets
3,724
3,216
Long-term assets held for sale
18,563
75,747
Total assets
$ 509,508
$ 675,830
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 23,452
$ 22,426
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
31,780
31,211
Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount(1)
210,920
306,036
Current portion of financing liability
2,880
2,792
Current portion of revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Current portion of long-term debt
346
1,168
Current portion of operating lease liability
3,366
3,711
Current liabilities related to assets held for sale
220
1,530
Total current liabilities
282,964
378,874
Long-term liabilities:
Financing liability, net of debt discount
75,226
76,007
Revolving credit facility
17,844
20,344
Long-term debt, net of debt discount
12,338
27,417
Related party debt, net of debt discount
7,189
36,217
Operating lease liability
9,886
10,592
Deferred income tax liability
1,820
1,348
Warrant liabilities
1,427
5,709
Other long-term liabilities
6,721
6,721
Long-term liabilities related to assets held for sale
13,729
23,001
Total liabilities
429,144
586,230
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
261,762
261,465
Treasury stock, at cost
(57,128)
(57,128)
Retained deficit
(124,280)
(114,747)
Total stockholders' equity
80,364
89,600
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 509,508
$ 675,830
(1) Includes floor plan notes payable associated with inventories classified as held for sale of $16.0 million as of March 31, 2025 and $86.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (9,533)
$ (21,980)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
297
509
Bad debt expense
263
58
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,330
3,189
Amortization of intangible assets
1,252
2,271
Amortization of debt discount
1,701
74
Non-cash operating lease expense
(222)
(30)
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
459
29
Deferred income taxes
472
(5,032)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,282)
-
Impairment charges
2,900
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(4,308)
(4,608)
Inventories
32,346
109,442
Prepaid expenses and other
(4,155)
1,193
Income tax receivable
4,421
(1,612)
Other assets
(504)
(333)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,595
(2,930)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,032
80,240
Investing Activities
Net proceeds from sale of businesses, property and equipment
113,947
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(15)
(8,765)
Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities
113,932
(8,765)
Financing Activities
Net repayments under M&T bank floor plan
(95,136)
(89,016)
Principal repayments on revolving credit facility
(2,500)
-
Principal repayments on long-term debt and finance liabilities
(47,303)
(1,176)
Loan issuance costs
-
(18)
Net cash used in financing activities
(144,939)
(90,210)
Net decrease in cash
(4,975)
(18,735)
Cash, beginning of period
24,702
58,085
Cash, end of period
$ 19,727
$ 39,350
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and excludes stock-based compensation expense; LIFO adjustment; impairment charges; loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt); (ii) tax consequences; (iii) asset base (depreciation, amortization and LIFO adjustments); (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities; and (v) gains or losses on the sale of businesses, property and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Net loss
$ (9,533)
$ (21,980)
Interest expense, net
10,759
12,199
Depreciation and amortization
4,582
5,461
Income tax expense (benefit)
328
(6,800)
EBITDA
6,136
(11,120)
Floor plan interest expense
(4,590)
(7,676)
LIFO adjustment
(4,945)
126
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
459
-
Impairment charges
2,900
-
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,282)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
297
509
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (4,025)
$ (18,161)
