Lazydays RV: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays," the "Company" or "we") today reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "We made meaningful progress against our stated priorities in the first quarter of 2025. Our operating results were much improved as compared to our results in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in gross profit and greater gross profit margins across all product lines. Additionally, we completed the strategic divestiture of five dealership locations in the quarter, enabling us to enhance our cost structure and significantly de-lever our balance sheet by repaying approximately $145 million in debt. We are committed to continuing to execute our turnaround plan and to unlocking value for our shareholders."

Total revenue for the first quarter 2025 was $165.8 million compared to $270.1 million for the same period in 2024. Loss from operations for the first quarter 2025 was $2.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2024. We recognized impairment charges of $2.9 million related to indefinite-lived intangible assets during the first quarter 2025. First quarter 2025 net loss was $9.5 million compared to net loss of $22.0 million for the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(4.0) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(18.2) million for the same period in 2024.* Net loss per diluted share for the first quarter 2025 was $0.09 compared to net loss per diluted share of $1.67 for the same period in 2024.

*Refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and other risks and uncertainties set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Results of Operations





Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025

2024 Revenue





New vehicle retail $ 97,519

$ 152,691 Pre-owned vehicle retail 40,673

78,644 Vehicle wholesale 2,056

6,249 Consignment vehicle 1,489

466 Finance and insurance 11,502

18,329 Service, body and parts and other 12,576

13,741 Total revenue 165,815

270,120 Cost applicable to revenue





New vehicle retail 86,672

147,055 Pre-owned vehicle retail 31,994

69,733 Vehicle wholesale 2,120

8,460 Finance and insurance 434

693 Service, body and parts and other 5,698

6,287 LIFO (4,945)

126 Total cost applicable to revenue 121,973

232,354 Gross profit 43,842

37,766 Depreciation and amortization 4,582

5,461 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 38,629

48,886 Impairment charges 2,900

- Loss from operations (2,269)

(16,581) Other income (expense):





Floor plan interest expense (4,590)

(7,676) Other interest expense (6,169)

(4,523) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 4,282

- Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment (459)

- Total other expense, net (6,936)

(12,199) Loss before income taxes (9,205)

(28,780) Income tax (expense) benefit (328)

6,800 Net loss (9,533)

(21,980) Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock -

(1,984) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock and

participating securities $ (9,533)

$ (23,964)







Loss per share:





Basic $ (0.09)

$ (1.67) Diluted $ (0.09)

$ (1.67) Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:





Basic 110,300,452

14,368,677 Diluted 110,300,452

14,368,677

Other Metrics and Highlights





Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Gross profit margins





New vehicle retail 11.1 %

3.7 % Pre-owned vehicle retail 21.3 %

11.3 % Vehicle wholesale (3.1) %

(35.4) % Consignment vehicle 100.0 %

100.0 % Finance and insurance 96.2 %

96.2 % Service, body and parts and other 54.7 %

54.2 % Total gross profit margin 26.4 %

14.0 % Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 23.5 %

14.0 %







Retail units sold





New vehicle retail 1,143

2,055 Pre-owned vehicle retail 805

1,460 Consignment vehicle 200

6 Total retail units sold 2,148

3,521







Average selling price per retail unit





New vehicle retail $ 85,318

$ 74,263 Pre-owned vehicle retail 50,525

53,866







Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)





New vehicle retail $ 9,490

$ 2,704 Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,781

6,103 Finance and insurance 5,153

4,919







Revenue mix





New vehicle retail 58.8 %

56.5 % Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.5 %

29.1 % Vehicle wholesale 1.2 %

2.3 % Consignment vehicle 0.9 %

0.2 % Finance and insurance 6.9 %

6.8 % Service, body and parts and other 7.7 %

5.1 %

100.0 %

100.0 % Gross profit mix





New vehicle retail 24.7 %

14.9 % Pre-owned vehicle retail 19.8 %

23.6 % Vehicle wholesale (0.1) %

(5.9) % Consignment vehicle 3.4 %

1.2 % Finance and insurance 25.2 %

46.7 % Service, body and parts and other 15.7 %

19.7 % LIFO 11.3 %

(0.2) %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 19,727

$ 24,702 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 26,363

22,318 Inventories, net 182,607

211,946 Income tax receivable 1,695

6,116 Prepaid expenses and other 6,066

1,823 Current assets held for sale 16,049

86,869 Total current assets 252,507

353,774 Property and equipment, net 171,033

174,324 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,875

13,812 Intangible assets, net 50,806

54,957 Other assets 3,724

3,216 Long-term assets held for sale 18,563

75,747 Total assets $ 509,508

$ 675,830 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,452

$ 22,426 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,780

31,211 Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount(1) 210,920

306,036 Current portion of financing liability 2,880

2,792 Current portion of revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Current portion of long-term debt 346

1,168 Current portion of operating lease liability 3,366

3,711 Current liabilities related to assets held for sale 220

1,530 Total current liabilities 282,964

378,874 Long-term liabilities:





Financing liability, net of debt discount 75,226

76,007 Revolving credit facility 17,844

20,344 Long-term debt, net of debt discount 12,338

27,417 Related party debt, net of debt discount 7,189

36,217 Operating lease liability 9,886

10,592 Deferred income tax liability 1,820

1,348 Warrant liabilities 1,427

5,709 Other long-term liabilities 6,721

6,721 Long-term liabilities related to assets held for sale 13,729

23,001 Total liabilities 429,144

586,230 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock 10

10 Additional paid-in capital 261,762

261,465 Treasury stock, at cost (57,128)

(57,128) Retained deficit (124,280)

(114,747) Total stockholders' equity 80,364

89,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 509,508

$ 675,830



(1) Includes floor plan notes payable associated with inventories classified as held for sale of $16.0 million as of March 31, 2025 and $86.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (9,533)

$ (21,980) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 297

509 Bad debt expense 263

58 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,330

3,189 Amortization of intangible assets 1,252

2,271 Amortization of debt discount 1,701

74 Non-cash operating lease expense (222)

(30) Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment 459

29 Deferred income taxes 472

(5,032) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,282)

- Impairment charges 2,900

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (4,308)

(4,608) Inventories 32,346

109,442 Prepaid expenses and other (4,155)

1,193 Income tax receivable 4,421

(1,612) Other assets (504)

(333) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,595

(2,930) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,032

80,240 Investing Activities





Net proceeds from sale of businesses, property and equipment 113,947

- Purchases of property and equipment (15)

(8,765) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 113,932

(8,765) Financing Activities





Net repayments under M&T bank floor plan (95,136)

(89,016) Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (2,500)

- Principal repayments on long-term debt and finance liabilities (47,303)

(1,176) Loan issuance costs -

(18) Net cash used in financing activities (144,939)

(90,210) Net decrease in cash (4,975)

(18,735) Cash, beginning of period 24,702

58,085 Cash, end of period $ 19,727

$ 39,350

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and excludes stock-based compensation expense; LIFO adjustment; impairment charges; loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt); (ii) tax consequences; (iii) asset base (depreciation, amortization and LIFO adjustments); (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities; and (v) gains or losses on the sale of businesses, property and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Net loss $ (9,533)

$ (21,980) Interest expense, net 10,759

12,199 Depreciation and amortization 4,582

5,461 Income tax expense (benefit) 328

(6,800) EBITDA 6,136

(11,120) Floor plan interest expense (4,590)

(7,676) LIFO adjustment (4,945)

126 Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment 459

- Impairment charges 2,900

- Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,282)

- Stock-based compensation expense 297

509 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,025)

$ (18,161)

SOURCE Lazydays RV