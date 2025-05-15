Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
15.05.25
1,350 Euro
-2,88 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.05.2025 19:09 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-May-2025 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
15 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               15 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      48,046 
Highest price paid per share:         118.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.7964p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,906,075 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,906,075) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      116.7964p                    48,046

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
654              118.00          08:08:23         00336245317TRLO1     XLON 
654              118.00          08:08:23         00336245318TRLO1     XLON 
629              117.40          08:08:23         00336245319TRLO1     XLON 
666              117.60          09:55:17         00336323233TRLO1     XLON 
666              117.60          09:55:17         00336323234TRLO1     XLON 
1050              117.40          09:55:29         00336323388TRLO1     XLON 
86               117.40          10:00:31         00336327210TRLO1     XLON 
644              117.60          10:00:32         00336327236TRLO1     XLON 
240              117.60          10:00:32         00336327237TRLO1     XLON 
644              117.40          10:00:42         00336327317TRLO1     XLON 
12               117.40          10:00:42         00336327318TRLO1     XLON 
440              117.40          10:00:51         00336327389TRLO1     XLON 
649              117.20          10:03:27         00336329252TRLO1     XLON 
230              117.20          10:08:48         00336333577TRLO1     XLON 
548              117.40          10:09:53         00336334308TRLO1     XLON 
57               117.40          10:09:53         00336334309TRLO1     XLON 
535              117.40          10:09:53         00336334310TRLO1     XLON 
330              117.40          10:09:53         00336334311TRLO1     XLON 
159              117.40          10:09:53         00336334312TRLO1     XLON 
130              117.40          10:35:48         00336350746TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.40          10:49:50         00336359870TRLO1     XLON 
638              117.40          10:50:00         00336359980TRLO1     XLON 
315              117.20          10:56:18         00336362963TRLO1     XLON 
350              117.20          10:56:18         00336362964TRLO1     XLON 
8               116.80          11:06:00         00336363976TRLO1     XLON 
1               116.80          11:10:29         00336364046TRLO1     XLON 
923              117.20          12:17:02         00336366395TRLO1     XLON 
646              117.00          12:17:35         00336366400TRLO1     XLON 
9               117.00          12:17:35         00336366401TRLO1     XLON 
174              117.20          12:17:35         00336366402TRLO1     XLON 
1505              117.20          12:17:35         00336366403TRLO1     XLON 
162              117.00          12:17:35         00336366404TRLO1     XLON 
655              116.80          12:39:44         00336367034TRLO1     XLON 
661              116.80          12:39:44         00336367035TRLO1     XLON 
670              116.80          12:39:45         00336367036TRLO1     XLON 
135              117.20          12:40:02         00336367052TRLO1     XLON 
4               117.40          12:46:17         00336367214TRLO1     XLON 
666              117.40          13:00:07         00336367611TRLO1     XLON 
1009              117.40          13:00:07         00336367612TRLO1     XLON 
105              117.40          13:05:08         00336367678TRLO1     XLON 
13               117.40          13:09:38         00336367821TRLO1     XLON 
519              117.40          13:12:26         00336367881TRLO1     XLON 
105              117.40          13:12:26         00336367882TRLO1     XLON 
637              117.20          13:28:30         00336368212TRLO1     XLON 
636              117.00          14:37:30         00336370261TRLO1     XLON 
12               116.80          14:42:05         00336370346TRLO1     XLON 
636              116.80          14:42:05         00336370347TRLO1     XLON 
647              116.80          14:42:05         00336370348TRLO1     XLON 
1306              116.60          14:42:05         00336370349TRLO1     XLON 
1148              116.40          14:42:43         00336370366TRLO1     XLON 
655              116.20          14:46:33         00336370436TRLO1     XLON 
202              116.40          14:49:24         00336370512TRLO1     XLON 
959              116.60          15:09:06         00336371155TRLO1     XLON 
1418              116.60          15:09:06         00336371156TRLO1     XLON 
280              116.60          15:09:06         00336371157TRLO1     XLON 
937              116.60          15:09:06         00336371158TRLO1     XLON 
58               116.60          15:09:06         00336371159TRLO1     XLON 
320              116.60          15:09:06         00336371160TRLO1     XLON 
188              116.60          15:09:06         00336371161TRLO1     XLON 
4361              116.20          15:09:06         00336371162TRLO1     XLON 
330              116.40          15:09:06         00336371163TRLO1     XLON 
3738              116.00          15:10:32         00336371201TRLO1     XLON 
407              116.60          15:13:25         00336371284TRLO1     XLON 
1               116.60          15:13:25         00336371285TRLO1     XLON 
212              116.60          15:13:25         00336371286TRLO1     XLON 
314              116.60          15:13:25         00336371287TRLO1     XLON 
1704              116.60          15:13:25         00336371288TRLO1     XLON 
1505              116.60          15:13:48         00336371298TRLO1     XLON 
260              116.60          15:13:48         00336371299TRLO1     XLON 
233              116.60          15:13:48         00336371300TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

223              116.60          15:13:48         00336371301TRLO1     XLON 
640              116.60          15:15:34         00336371375TRLO1     XLON 
260              117.00          15:16:28         00336371415TRLO1     XLON 
401              116.80          15:20:43         00336371516TRLO1     XLON 
265              116.80          15:20:43         00336371517TRLO1     XLON 
401              116.60          15:33:15         00336371748TRLO1     XLON 
145              116.60          15:33:15         00336371749TRLO1     XLON 
120              116.60          15:33:15         00336371750TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.60          15:36:14         00336371854TRLO1     XLON 
68               116.40          15:36:31         00336371861TRLO1     XLON 
576              116.40          15:36:31         00336371862TRLO1     XLON 
1427              116.40          15:58:07         00336372491TRLO1     XLON 
1235              116.40          15:58:07         00336372492TRLO1     XLON 
485              116.40          16:01:24         00336372666TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  388668 
EQS News ID:  2138982 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138982&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
