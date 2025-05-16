Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-May-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               16 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      91,660 
Highest price paid per share:         117.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.7515p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,814,415 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,814,415) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      91,660                      91,660

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
310              117.20          09:03:21         00336497259TRLO1     XLON 
334              117.20          09:03:21         00336497258TRLO1     XLON 
558              117.20          09:03:21         00336497257TRLO1     XLON 
311              117.20          09:03:21         00336497260TRLO1     XLON 
318              117.20          09:03:21         00336497261TRLO1     XLON 
282              117.20          09:03:21         00336497262TRLO1     XLON 
71               117.40          09:03:23         00336497268TRLO1     XLON 
251              117.40          09:03:23         00336497269TRLO1     XLON 
289              117.40          09:03:23         00336497270TRLO1     XLON 
304              117.40          09:03:23         00336497271TRLO1     XLON 
138              117.40          09:03:23         00336497272TRLO1     XLON 
644              117.00          09:04:16         00336497849TRLO1     XLON 
163              116.80          09:04:31         00336498018TRLO1     XLON 
50000             116.80          10:13:08         00336533736TRLO1     XLON 
698              116.80          10:13:10         00336533742TRLO1     XLON 
4000              116.80          10:15:20         00336535134TRLO1     XLON 
7               117.00          10:15:31         00336535215TRLO1     XLON 
326              117.00          10:19:59         00336538271TRLO1     XLON 
338              116.80          10:20:20         00336538442TRLO1     XLON 
351              116.80          10:20:20         00336538443TRLO1     XLON 
689              116.60          10:20:20         00336538444TRLO1     XLON 
528              116.80          10:35:48         00336548769TRLO1     XLON 
689              116.40          10:35:48         00336548770TRLO1     XLON 
91               116.60          10:35:49         00336548780TRLO1     XLON 
307              116.60          10:35:49         00336548781TRLO1     XLON 
344              116.60          10:35:49         00336548782TRLO1     XLON 
286              116.60          10:35:49         00336548783TRLO1     XLON 
665              116.80          12:14:32         00336569352TRLO1     XLON 
673              116.60          12:26:31         00336569564TRLO1     XLON 
645              116.60          12:56:06         00336570097TRLO1     XLON 
89               116.40          12:56:41         00336570110TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.40          13:11:19         00336570541TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.80          13:18:38         00336570733TRLO1     XLON 
100              116.80          13:18:54         00336570737TRLO1     XLON 
657              116.80          13:31:02         00336571040TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.80          13:33:40         00336571138TRLO1     XLON 
1354              116.80          13:34:05         00336571148TRLO1     XLON 
400              116.60          14:19:37         00336572513TRLO1     XLON 
253              116.60          14:19:37         00336572514TRLO1     XLON 
694              116.40          14:28:39         00336572902TRLO1     XLON 
693              116.40          14:28:39         00336572903TRLO1     XLON 
693              116.40          14:28:39         00336572904TRLO1     XLON 
682              116.20          14:35:19         00336573339TRLO1     XLON 
682              116.20          14:35:19         00336573340TRLO1     XLON 
65               116.60          15:00:00         00336574252TRLO1     XLON 
1295              116.60          15:01:26         00336574448TRLO1     XLON 
666              116.60          15:05:59         00336574629TRLO1     XLON 
673              116.60          15:05:59         00336574630TRLO1     XLON 
672              116.40          15:08:12         00336574765TRLO1     XLON 
1               116.40          15:08:12         00336574766TRLO1     XLON 
581              116.60          15:08:12         00336574767TRLO1     XLON 
340              116.60          15:08:12         00336574768TRLO1     XLON 
346              116.60          15:08:12         00336574769TRLO1     XLON 
376              116.60          15:08:12         00336574770TRLO1     XLON 
183              116.60          15:08:12         00336574771TRLO1     XLON 
5               116.60          15:08:12         00336574772TRLO1     XLON 
381              116.60          15:08:12         00336574773TRLO1     XLON 
648              116.60          15:08:12         00336574774TRLO1     XLON 
380              116.60          15:08:12         00336574775TRLO1     XLON 
385              116.60          15:08:12         00336574776TRLO1     XLON 
686              116.40          15:08:12         00336574777TRLO1     XLON 
687              116.80          15:26:20         00336575552TRLO1     XLON 
668              116.80          15:27:06         00336575588TRLO1     XLON 
132              116.60          15:30:07         00336575672TRLO1     XLON 
668              116.60          15:30:07         00336575673TRLO1     XLON 
535              116.60          15:30:07         00336575674TRLO1     XLON 
352              116.80          15:30:07         00336575675TRLO1     XLON 
407              116.80          15:30:07         00336575676TRLO1     XLON 
324              116.80          15:30:07         00336575677TRLO1     XLON 
381              116.80          15:30:07         00336575678TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2025 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

439              116.80          15:30:07         00336575679TRLO1     XLON 
1409              116.80          15:30:46         00336575697TRLO1     XLON 
463              116.60          15:41:36         00336576145TRLO1     XLON 
946              116.60          15:41:36         00336576146TRLO1     XLON 
158              116.80          15:41:36         00336576147TRLO1     XLON 
2002              116.60          15:55:16         00336576693TRLO1     XLON 
2118              116.60          15:55:17         00336576694TRLO1     XLON 
223              116.60          15:55:17         00336576695TRLO1     XLON 
223              116.60          15:55:17         00336576696TRLO1     XLON 
223              116.60          15:55:17         00336576697TRLO1     XLON 
112              116.60          15:55:17         00336576698TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  388964 
EQS News ID:  2139894 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2139894&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2025 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
