DJ RAD site Zurich Oerlikon: Completion of the general contractor competition

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Interim Report RAD site Zurich Oerlikon: Completion of the general contractor competition 2025-05-19 / 14:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Completion of the general contractor competition for the RAD site in Zurich Oerlikon Lucerne/Zurich, 19 May 2025 - Mobimo held a general contractor competition with five teams for the construction project on a part of the RAD site in Zurich Oerlikon. After a round of revisions with two finalists, the winning project has now been crowned. The jury unanimously selected Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten, HRS Real Estate and Studio Vulkan as the winning team. Their design will replace two old assembly halls in the residential area of the historic industrial site and includes a new building as well as the renovation of an existing building. The project will create around 150 residential units in a diverse residential mix. The structures blend in harmoniously with the industrial site and at the same time create an expansive green space for the existing residential buildings in the neighbourhood. The range of housing on offer includes rental apartments and some condominium units. According to current plans, the entire project is expected to be completed by 2030. Thanks to its prime location close to Zurich Oerlikon railway station, the approximately 11,000 m^2 site is one of the top locations in the Zurich metropolitan area. You will find a visualisation of the winning project in the attached press release. If you have any questions, please contact: Contact for media: Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communications medien@mobimo.ch +41 44 397 11 86 Contact for analysts and investors: Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations ir@mobimo.ch +41 44 397 11 97 About Mobimo: With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.8 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

