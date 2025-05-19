Anzeige
RAD site Zurich Oerlikon: Completion of the general contractor competition

Finanznachrichten News

DJ RAD site Zurich Oerlikon: Completion of the general contractor competition 

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Interim Report 
RAD site Zurich Oerlikon: Completion of the general contractor competition 
2025-05-19 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Completion of the general contractor competition for the RAD site in Zurich Oerlikon 
 
Lucerne/Zurich, 19 May 2025 - Mobimo held a general contractor competition with five teams for the construction project 
on a part of the RAD site in Zurich Oerlikon. After a round of revisions with two finalists, the winning project has 
now been crowned. 
The jury unanimously selected Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten, HRS Real Estate and Studio Vulkan as the winning 
team. Their design will replace two old assembly halls in the residential area of the historic industrial site and 
includes a new building as well as the renovation of an existing building. The project will create around 150 
residential units in a diverse residential mix. The structures blend in harmoniously with the industrial site and at 
the same time create an expansive green space for the existing residential buildings in the neighbourhood. 
The range of housing on offer includes rental apartments and some condominium units. According to current plans, the 
entire project is expected to be completed by 2030. Thanks to its prime location close to Zurich Oerlikon railway 
station, the approximately 11,000 m^2 site is one of the top locations in the Zurich metropolitan area. 
You will find a visualisation of the winning project in the attached press release. 
If you have any questions, please contact: 
Contact for media: 
Anthony Welbergen, 
Head of Corporate Communications 
medien@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 86 
Contact for analysts and investors: 
Stefan Feller, 
Head of Investor Relations 
ir@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 97 
About Mobimo: 
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.8 billion, Mobimo 
Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises 
residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for 
third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The 
buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects 
to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment 
opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2140630 2025-05-19 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140630&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
