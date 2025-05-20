Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025

Dow Jones News
20.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            308.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            297.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.8059p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,617,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,429,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.8059

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
92                305.00      08:14:39          00075415109TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.20      08:14:39          00075415110TRLO0      XLON 
49                305.40      08:14:39          00075415111TRLO0      XLON 
1113               302.80      08:20:52          00075415418TRLO0      XLON 
939                302.40      08:20:53          00075415419TRLO0      XLON 
1078               302.00      08:57:02          00075416743TRLO0      XLON 
131                301.60      08:57:02          00075416744TRLO0      XLON 
234                301.60      08:57:02          00075416745TRLO0      XLON 
6                 301.60      08:57:02          00075416746TRLO0      XLON 
1082               302.80      09:05:54          00075417009TRLO0      XLON 
555                302.20      09:09:02          00075417438TRLO0      XLON 
438                302.20      09:09:02          00075417439TRLO0      XLON 
1163               302.20      09:20:46          00075417718TRLO0      XLON 
1011               301.80      09:32:50          00075418078TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      10:00:14          00075418854TRLO0      XLON 
707                302.80      10:00:14          00075418855TRLO0      XLON 
493                302.80      10:00:14          00075418856TRLO0      XLON 
448                302.80      10:00:14          00075418857TRLO0      XLON 
1059               302.60      10:00:16          00075418860TRLO0      XLON 
55                303.00      10:14:26          00075419344TRLO0      XLON 
1152               303.00      10:21:05          00075419561TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.60      10:21:33          00075419581TRLO0      XLON 
634                302.60      10:26:20          00075419677TRLO0      XLON 
602                302.60      10:41:43          00075420234TRLO0      XLON 
377                302.60      10:41:43          00075420235TRLO0      XLON 
92                302.60      10:58:39          00075420824TRLO0      XLON 
530                302.60      10:58:39          00075420825TRLO0      XLON 
948                302.20      11:03:34          00075421012TRLO0      XLON 
1048               301.80      11:03:38          00075421016TRLO0      XLON 
1140               301.00      11:05:02          00075421048TRLO0      XLON 
938                297.80      11:15:49          00075421485TRLO0      XLON 
1126               298.20      11:38:28          00075422181TRLO0      XLON 
1108               298.80      11:53:09          00075422439TRLO0      XLON 
143                298.80      12:20:59          00075422961TRLO0      XLON 
400                301.00      12:22:45          00075423087TRLO0      XLON 
1326               301.00      12:22:45          00075423088TRLO0      XLON 
1059               301.00      12:22:45          00075423089TRLO0      XLON 
1119               301.00      12:30:50          00075423494TRLO0      XLON 
92                300.60      12:38:31          00075423681TRLO0      XLON 
344                301.00      12:39:39          00075423713TRLO0      XLON 
187                301.00      12:39:42          00075423719TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.40      12:54:57          00075424303TRLO0      XLON 
639                302.40      12:54:57          00075424304TRLO0      XLON 
985                302.40      12:56:36          00075424361TRLO0      XLON 
989                302.60      13:05:20          00075424761TRLO0      XLON 
1039               302.40      13:05:25          00075424762TRLO0      XLON 
107                303.60      13:20:55          00075425253TRLO0      XLON 
124                303.60      13:20:55          00075425254TRLO0      XLON 
134                303.60      13:20:55          00075425255TRLO0      XLON 
208                303.60      13:22:32          00075425287TRLO0      XLON 
82                303.60      13:22:32          00075425288TRLO0      XLON 
263                303.60      13:22:32          00075425289TRLO0      XLON 
1101               303.00      13:22:32          00075425290TRLO0      XLON 
236                303.00      13:27:27          00075425446TRLO0      XLON 
328                303.00      13:27:27          00075425447TRLO0      XLON 
124                303.00      13:27:27          00075425448TRLO0      XLON 
111                302.80      13:33:16          00075425628TRLO0      XLON 
318                303.00      13:37:54          00075425711TRLO0      XLON 
322                303.00      13:37:54          00075425712TRLO0      XLON 
92                303.20      13:40:04          00075425732TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      13:47:40          00075426010TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      13:47:40          00075426011TRLO0      XLON 
354                302.80      13:47:40          00075426012TRLO0      XLON 
122                302.80      13:51:36          00075426177TRLO0      XLON 
143                302.80      13:51:36          00075426178TRLO0      XLON 
171                302.80      13:51:36          00075426179TRLO0      XLON 
92                302.80      13:51:42          00075426180TRLO0      XLON 
108                302.80      13:51:55          00075426184TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
