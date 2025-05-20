DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 308.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 297.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 303.8059p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,617,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,429,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.8059

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 92 305.00 08:14:39 00075415109TRLO0 XLON 92 305.20 08:14:39 00075415110TRLO0 XLON 49 305.40 08:14:39 00075415111TRLO0 XLON 1113 302.80 08:20:52 00075415418TRLO0 XLON 939 302.40 08:20:53 00075415419TRLO0 XLON 1078 302.00 08:57:02 00075416743TRLO0 XLON 131 301.60 08:57:02 00075416744TRLO0 XLON 234 301.60 08:57:02 00075416745TRLO0 XLON 6 301.60 08:57:02 00075416746TRLO0 XLON 1082 302.80 09:05:54 00075417009TRLO0 XLON 555 302.20 09:09:02 00075417438TRLO0 XLON 438 302.20 09:09:02 00075417439TRLO0 XLON 1163 302.20 09:20:46 00075417718TRLO0 XLON 1011 301.80 09:32:50 00075418078TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 10:00:14 00075418854TRLO0 XLON 707 302.80 10:00:14 00075418855TRLO0 XLON 493 302.80 10:00:14 00075418856TRLO0 XLON 448 302.80 10:00:14 00075418857TRLO0 XLON 1059 302.60 10:00:16 00075418860TRLO0 XLON 55 303.00 10:14:26 00075419344TRLO0 XLON 1152 303.00 10:21:05 00075419561TRLO0 XLON 400 302.60 10:21:33 00075419581TRLO0 XLON 634 302.60 10:26:20 00075419677TRLO0 XLON 602 302.60 10:41:43 00075420234TRLO0 XLON 377 302.60 10:41:43 00075420235TRLO0 XLON 92 302.60 10:58:39 00075420824TRLO0 XLON 530 302.60 10:58:39 00075420825TRLO0 XLON 948 302.20 11:03:34 00075421012TRLO0 XLON 1048 301.80 11:03:38 00075421016TRLO0 XLON 1140 301.00 11:05:02 00075421048TRLO0 XLON 938 297.80 11:15:49 00075421485TRLO0 XLON 1126 298.20 11:38:28 00075422181TRLO0 XLON 1108 298.80 11:53:09 00075422439TRLO0 XLON 143 298.80 12:20:59 00075422961TRLO0 XLON 400 301.00 12:22:45 00075423087TRLO0 XLON 1326 301.00 12:22:45 00075423088TRLO0 XLON 1059 301.00 12:22:45 00075423089TRLO0 XLON 1119 301.00 12:30:50 00075423494TRLO0 XLON 92 300.60 12:38:31 00075423681TRLO0 XLON 344 301.00 12:39:39 00075423713TRLO0 XLON 187 301.00 12:39:42 00075423719TRLO0 XLON 400 302.40 12:54:57 00075424303TRLO0 XLON 639 302.40 12:54:57 00075424304TRLO0 XLON 985 302.40 12:56:36 00075424361TRLO0 XLON 989 302.60 13:05:20 00075424761TRLO0 XLON 1039 302.40 13:05:25 00075424762TRLO0 XLON 107 303.60 13:20:55 00075425253TRLO0 XLON 124 303.60 13:20:55 00075425254TRLO0 XLON 134 303.60 13:20:55 00075425255TRLO0 XLON 208 303.60 13:22:32 00075425287TRLO0 XLON 82 303.60 13:22:32 00075425288TRLO0 XLON 263 303.60 13:22:32 00075425289TRLO0 XLON 1101 303.00 13:22:32 00075425290TRLO0 XLON 236 303.00 13:27:27 00075425446TRLO0 XLON 328 303.00 13:27:27 00075425447TRLO0 XLON 124 303.00 13:27:27 00075425448TRLO0 XLON 111 302.80 13:33:16 00075425628TRLO0 XLON 318 303.00 13:37:54 00075425711TRLO0 XLON 322 303.00 13:37:54 00075425712TRLO0 XLON 92 303.20 13:40:04 00075425732TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 13:47:40 00075426010TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 13:47:40 00075426011TRLO0 XLON 354 302.80 13:47:40 00075426012TRLO0 XLON 122 302.80 13:51:36 00075426177TRLO0 XLON 143 302.80 13:51:36 00075426178TRLO0 XLON 171 302.80 13:51:36 00075426179TRLO0 XLON 92 302.80 13:51:42 00075426180TRLO0 XLON 108 302.80 13:51:55 00075426184TRLO0 XLON

