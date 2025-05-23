DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Notice of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Notice of General Meeting 23-May-2025 / 18:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 May 2025 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Notice of General Meeting (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) Further to the announcements of 29 April 2025 and 2 May 2025, the board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") announces it is convening a general meeting of the Company for 1:00 pm on 19 June 2025 at the Company's registered office, Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA (the "GM"). At the GM, resolutions will be put to shareholders covering: -- The Board proposals set out in the announcement of 29 April 2025 concerning: ? Withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") from admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (the "Withdrawal"); ? Re-register as a private limited company; and ? Adopt new articles of association. -- The proposals set out in the announcement of 2 May 2025 from its shareholders, Venture Finance Limited and Malcolm Jordan (the "Requisitioners") concerning: ? To appoint Mark Jackson as a director of the Company; ? To remove Joe McTaggart (Chief Executive) as a director of the Company; ? To remove Ross Taylor (Non-Executive) as a director of the Company; and ? To not proceed with the Withdrawal. Key elements of the circular being sent to shareholders and the statement from Mark Jackson on behalf of the Requisitioners are extracted below and the circular to shareholders can be viewed in the attached link. The full documents can be viewed on the Company's website, including the proposed new articles of association, at www.wallsandfutures.com. - Ends - For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM THE BOARD

Dear Shareholder,

Proposed Withdrawal of admission of ordinary shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market Re-registration as a Private Limited Company Adoption of New Articles of Association and Notice of General Meeting

Introduction

As announced by the Company on 29 April 2025, the Directors have, after an extensive review, concluded that, for the reasons set out below, it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to seek Shareholder approval for the Withdrawal of admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and for the Company to be re-registered as a private limited company. In accordance with Rule 5.3(3) of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, the Company has notified Aquis Stock Exchange of the date of the proposed Withdrawal.

The Company is seeking Shareholder approval for the Withdrawal and the subsequent adoption of the New Articles of Association and Re-registration as a private company at the General Meeting, which has been convened for 1:00 pm on 19 June 2025 at the Company's registered office, Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA.

If the Special Resolution is passed at the General Meeting, it is anticipated that the Withdrawal will become effective at 8.00 am on 26 June 2025, with adoption of the New Articles of Association and the Re-registration taking place shortly after Withdrawal. The Special Resolution requires the approval of a majority of not less than 75 per cent of the votes cast by Shareholders (whether present in person or by proxy). The five elements of Special Resolution are inter-conditional, so it is being put to Shareholders as a single resolution.

As announced by the Company on 2 May 2025, the Company received a requisition notice from two Shareholders for resolutions to be put to Shareholders to remove Mr McTaggart and Mr Taylor from the Board, appoint Mark Jackson to the Board and not proceed with the Withdrawal. The Board Change Resolutions (the three ordinary resolutions) will be put to Shareholders first, and should any of these resolutions pass, the General Meeting will be adjourned, and the Special Resolution not be put to Shareholders at that time. A statement issued by Mr Jackson can be found in Appendix 2 of this document.

The purpose of this Document is to seek Shareholders' approval for the Special Resolution, to provide information on the background and reasons for the proposed Withdrawal and the Re-registration, to explain the consequences of the Resolution and provide reasons why the Directors unanimously consider the Special Resolution to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Board do not consider the Board Change Resolutions to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

The Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this Document, which sets out both the Board Change Resolutions and the Special Resolution.

Background to and reasons for the Withdrawal and Re-Registration

The Company joined the Aquis Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising GBP1m in new equity capital with the aim of generating long term stable income by investing in specialist supported housing. The strategy was dual-pronged: capital appreciation through property development and stable, long-term income derived from long-term indexed leases.

From 2016 to 2019, the Company demonstrated strong performance, increasing NAV by 17.8% (16p per share) and the portfolio outperformed the benchmark MSCI UK Residential Index for four consecutive years.

Despite this success, Walls & Futures faced challenges in securing institutional funding, exacerbated by a hostile takeover attempt and negative market sentiment towards real estate following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2022, seeking strategic partnership, Walls & Futures welcomed Vengrove, a UK-focused real estate manager with a 10-year track record and GBP650 million in assets under management (as of Q3 2024), as a significant shareholder.

It was agreed at the General Meeting held on 23rd February 2023, that the Company would change its investment strategy and operate as a traditional REIT with Vengrove as an external investment adviser. This new approach emphasised acquiring high-quality, income-producing real estate assets across social infrastructure sectors, including affordable housing, education, transportation, and civic and community services. Implementation would take place following a fund raise of between GBP10-GBP25million in new equity.

Over the last twelve months, the Board, in collaboration with Vengrove, engaged with individual investors, wealth managers, and institutional investors to secure GBP10 million in new equity. While the Company's focus on social infrastructure garnered interest, the timing and quantum of investment offers did not align with the Board's requirements to facilitate necessary investments and achieve critical mass for targeted growth and dividend distribution.

The Board has extensively reviewed and evaluated the benefits and drawbacks for the Company and its Shareholders in retaining the admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market. The Board has taken into consideration numerous factors, both positive and negative, and considered the interests of all Shareholders in reaching its decision.

Following this review, the Board has unanimously concluded that the continued admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares on AQSE Growth Market is not appropriate and, accordingly, the Withdrawal and Re-registration as a private limited company are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole for the reasons set out below:

Limited liquidity in the Ordinary Shares and high share price volatility:

There continues to be limited and inconsistent liquidity in the Ordinary Shares, as a result of which small trades in the Ordinary Shares can have a significant impact on price and, therefore, on the market valuation of the Company. Moreover, the limited liquidity in the Ordinary Shares makes it challenging for Shareholders of any size to dispose of any Ordinary Shares in the market at an attractive price.

Market capitalisation not reflective of Net Asset Value:

The Directors believe the current market capitalisation of the Company does not fully reflect the NAV of its underlying assets.

Access to appropriate finance:

The nature of the Company's operations requires the Company to periodically raise funding to invest in new assets. The Board believes that the share price volatility and discount at which it trades to NAV, in turn, has a materially adverse impact on the Company's ability to seek appropriate financing or raise capital.

The Board has concluded that as a private limited company it will have broader access to investors and enhance the ability of the Company to raise the capital required to increase the value of its product portfolio for the benefit of all Shareholders.

Corporate and strategic flexibility:

The Board believes that a private limited company can take and implement strategic decisions more quickly than a company which is publicly traded as a result of the more flexible regulatory regime that is applicable to a private company. This will be advantageous in the Company's business development discussions which may ultimately benefit the Company and Shareholders as a whole.

Costs and regulatory burden:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)