DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 378.1506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26664425 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 389614 EQS News ID: 2142158 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)