DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 49.1184 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19210 CODE: JARG LN ISIN: LU2469335025 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARG LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 389801 EQS News ID: 2142536 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)