Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 263.6674 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45212079 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 389609 EQS News ID: 2142148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

