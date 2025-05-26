THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: The Blockchain Group opens online voting for its Combined General Meeting of June 10, 2025

The Blockchain Group opens online voting for its

Combined General Meeting of June 10, 2025

Ordinary General Meeting to approve financial statements for FY 2024

Extraordinary General Meeting to increase the Company's capital raising capacity to more than €10 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, May 26, 2025: The Blockchain Group (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN code: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, is opening up the 'Votaccess' electronic voting procedure to its shareholders for its Combined General Meeting of June 10, 2025, at 10 AM CET. The main purpose of this General Meeting will be to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year and to increase the Company's capacity to raise capital to an envisaged amount of €10 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

The Blockchain Group's shareholders can vote online via their financial intermediary from May 23 to June 9 at 3 PM.

Why vote

In light of the success of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy deployment, and in order to give itself the means to achieve its strong ambitions, The Blockchain Group is submitting to the company's Annual General Meeting a new envelope of an envisaged amount of 10 billion euros to accelerate the deployment of its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time.

All shareholders are invited to vote at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 10 to approve the 2024 financial statements and support the acceleration of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy of the Company.

How to vote ?

To make voting easier, we have set up an online voting procedure. You can vote or give your proxy to the Chairman:

by online voting (Votaccess) before 3 PM on June 9 , directly on your financial intermediary's website using your usual access codes, by accessing the voting page via the link next to the name of the share on your account statement, or via a 'General Meetings' menu (or, depending on the intermediary, 'Transactions in Securities' or 'Actions to be taken'). You will then be taken to the Votaccess screen, where you can choose one of the options 'Give proxy to the Chairman' or 'Vote on resolutions'.

, directly on your financial intermediary's website using your usual access codes, by accessing the voting page via the link next to the name of the share on your account statement, or via a 'General Meetings' menu (or, depending on the intermediary, 'Transactions in Securities' or 'Actions to be taken'). You will then be taken to the Votaccess screen, where you can choose one of the options 'Give proxy to the Chairman' or 'Vote on resolutions'. Registered shareholders can vote online by accessing their Sharinbox account at https://sharinbox.sgmarkets.com/home.

If your financial intermediary does not offer online voting, you may vote by paper ballot, by emailing the voting form (available on the website) and a certificate of ownership. The deadline for paper ballots is midnight on June 5.

For further information, please contact Shareholder Services:

by email: agm-tbg@actus.fr / by phone on 01 89 70 21 21

The information and documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including the notice of meeting published in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) no. 54 of 5 May 2025 and the arrangements for attending and voting at the Combined Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 June 2025 at 10am at the Company's registered office - Tour W - 102, Terrasses Boieldieu - 92800 Puteaux, are available on The Blockchain Group's website in the 'Investor' section, under 'Annual General Meeting', at www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/annual-general-meeting.

These documents are also available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions at The Blockchain Group's registered office.

A notice of meeting has been published on May 23 in the BALO.

