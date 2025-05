/DISREGARD RELEASE: Liftoff/

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025

We are advised by Liftoff that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Liftoff Announces Integration of Xiaomi OEM Ad Experience Into the Vungle Exchange, issued 29-May-2025 over PR Newswire. The release contains inaccurate info.