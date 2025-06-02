Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 15:29
1,230 Euro
-2,38 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2201,49019:51
Dow Jones News
02.06.2025 18:45 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jun-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 June 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               2 June 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      92,455 
Highest price paid per share:         108.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.9564p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,943,286 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,943,286) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.9564p                    92,455

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
735              107.60          08:27:50         00338781578TRLO1     XLON 
735              107.60          08:27:50         00338781577TRLO1     XLON 
735              108.00          08:27:50         00338781576TRLO1     XLON 
1420              107.00          08:29:22         00338782561TRLO1     XLON 
1444              106.20          08:29:23         00338782569TRLO1     XLON 
42               106.20          08:29:23         00338782570TRLO1     XLON 
1451              106.00          08:29:23         00338782571TRLO1     XLON 
1454              106.20          08:29:26         00338782609TRLO1     XLON 
441              105.60          08:29:51         00338782818TRLO1     XLON 
358              105.40          08:38:45         00338788735TRLO1     XLON 
74               105.00          08:49:21         00338797193TRLO1     XLON 
1483              107.40          09:06:04         00338810459TRLO1     XLON 
711              107.20          09:06:38         00338810912TRLO1     XLON 
710              106.80          09:23:28         00338824901TRLO1     XLON 
709              106.80          09:23:28         00338824902TRLO1     XLON 
1439              107.00          09:28:28         00338829243TRLO1     XLON 
2106              106.20          10:34:25         00338909750TRLO1     XLON 
1439              106.20          10:42:22         00338917882TRLO1     XLON 
48               106.00          10:44:02         00338919641TRLO1     XLON 
400              106.20          10:55:39         00338931736TRLO1     XLON 
726              106.00          10:56:12         00338932056TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.20          10:56:12         00338932057TRLO1     XLON 
692              106.00          10:56:13         00338932073TRLO1     XLON 
692              105.80          11:11:11         00338934289TRLO1     XLON 
300              105.80          11:12:29         00338934316TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.80          11:13:17         00338934347TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.80          11:13:43         00338934351TRLO1     XLON 
731              105.60          12:10:31         00338936548TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.60          12:20:02         00338936799TRLO1     XLON 
300              105.60          13:18:36         00338938170TRLO1     XLON 
1117              105.80          13:50:44         00338939112TRLO1     XLON 
1074              105.80          13:54:16         00338939196TRLO1     XLON 
2128              106.60          14:13:00         00338939900TRLO1     XLON 
2128              106.80          14:13:08         00338939913TRLO1     XLON 
461              107.00          14:13:09         00338939916TRLO1     XLON 
510              107.00          14:13:09         00338939917TRLO1     XLON 
466              107.00          14:13:09         00338939918TRLO1     XLON 
449              107.00          14:13:09         00338939919TRLO1     XLON 
2175              107.00          14:16:20         00338940014TRLO1     XLON 
30000             107.40          14:17:38         00338940037TRLO1     XLON 
1388              107.20          14:18:10         00338940045TRLO1     XLON 
638              107.00          14:18:10         00338940046TRLO1     XLON 
796              107.00          14:18:10         00338940047TRLO1     XLON 
1436              107.20          14:18:23         00338940058TRLO1     XLON 
1436              107.00          14:18:23         00338940059TRLO1     XLON 
123              107.20          14:18:23         00338940060TRLO1     XLON 
223              107.20          14:18:23         00338940061TRLO1     XLON 
1490              107.20          14:18:23         00338940062TRLO1     XLON 
413              107.40          14:18:23         00338940063TRLO1     XLON 
1630              107.40          14:18:23         00338940064TRLO1     XLON 
216              107.40          14:18:23         00338940065TRLO1     XLON 
1464              107.40          14:18:23         00338940066TRLO1     XLON 
1418              107.00          14:18:23         00338940067TRLO1     XLON 
369              106.80          14:18:38         00338940069TRLO1     XLON 
1051              106.80          14:18:38         00338940070TRLO1     XLON 
369              106.60          14:19:07         00338940081TRLO1     XLON 
1051              106.60          14:19:07         00338940082TRLO1     XLON 
1392              106.40          14:20:14         00338940107TRLO1     XLON 
696              106.40          14:20:14         00338940108TRLO1     XLON 
529              106.20          14:21:20         00338940208TRLO1     XLON 
2251              106.20          14:22:06         00338940248TRLO1     XLON 
2160              107.40          14:31:20         00338940943TRLO1     XLON 
2206              107.20          14:31:25         00338940950TRLO1     XLON 
746              107.40          14:40:48         00338941908TRLO1     XLON 
701              107.20          14:48:19         00338942628TRLO1     XLON 
703              106.40          14:52:37         00338942885TRLO1     XLON 
1489              107.00          15:40:04         00338945919TRLO1     XLON 
729              106.80          15:40:05         00338945920TRLO1     XLON 
459              106.60          15:59:09         00338946815TRLO1     XLON 
159              107.20          16:14:09         00338948776TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

41               107.20          16:14:25         00338948794TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391364 
EQS News ID:  2149140 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149140&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.