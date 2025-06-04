DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space 22-May-2025 / 10:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space Gibraltar - 22 May 2025 Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), is pleased to provide a strategic update regarding its dedicated Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza!, and to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term development of a scalable, institution-grade Bitcoin adoption model. With Bitcoin recently breaking through to new all-time highs, the Company remains focused on its long-term view of Bitcoin as a resilient store of value and a cornerstone of future financial infrastructure-an understanding recognised by retail investors and now increasingly acknowledged by institutional investors. Coinsilium Executive Chairman Malcolm Pallé commented: "This is a strategic build with a clear long-term goal: to position Forza! as a treasury vehicle that aligns with the standards of institutional allocators, while never losing sight of the early conviction and support of retail investors. Retail investors have been proven to be the smartest players in the room during this cycle, and Forza! gives them a rare opportunity to lead before the institutions follow." Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia added: "We are developing Forza! to deliver a scalable and resilient Bitcoin treasury proposition. The initial 15 Bitcoin allocation marks the beginning of a deliberate and sustained accumulation strategy, and we intend to grow this aggressively. Our strategic focus remains on credibility, transparency, and building real long-term value." Following the successful completion of its most recent fundraising round, Coinsilium confirms that it has now initiated the process of scaling up Forza!'s Bitcoin holdings with an initial allocation of a minimum of 15 Bitcoin, as announced in its 20 May 2025, "Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza!". This allocation represents the foundation of an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, as a core driver of Forza!'s value proposition going forwards. For each Bitcoin acquisition made for Forza's treasury, Coinsilium will report the quantity purchased and the aggregate price paid. The structure of Forza! has been designed from the outset to meet the standards of institutional investors, with a strong emphasis on transparent governance, robust custodial security, regulatory compatibility, and operational best practices. It aims to serve as a professional-grade vehicle through which investors can gain exposure to a Bitcoin-focused strategy as it evolves and scales. In this respect, the Company is already receiving a significant level of institutional interest in Forza! -an anticipated development given the limited availability of institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure opportunities in the UK market, particularly when compared to the more advanced landscape in the United States. With Coinsilium's established reputation as a recognised and listed company for over 10 years, this early engagement further validates the Company's strategic model and its focus on progressively establishing the operational and governance framework required to support institutional investment. While discussions remain at an early stage, the Company is encouraged by the current level of engagement and will continue to engage with relevant parties in the weeks and months ahead. The Company will announce to the market any material developments in this regard. For retail investors, this interest highlights the early stage of market engagement, at a time when institutions are only beginning to explore structured exposure to Bitcoin through professionally managed treasury vehicles. Strategic Advisory and Industry Engagement As part of its broader strategic alignment efforts, Coinsilium has appointed two highly regarded advisers to support the development and positioning of Forza!: -- James Van Straten, Senior Bitcoin analyst at Coindesk is widely respected as a thought leader in the Bitcoin space, known for his market intelligence, data-driven insights, and deep understanding of macro and on-chain trends. James has been instrumental in shaping the analytical frameworks now being used to assess the credibility and performance of public Bitcoin treasury companies. His latest article in CoinDesk, titled "Days to Cover and MNAV: The New Standard for Evaluating Bitcoin Equities", introduces powerful valuation metrics such as its multiple to Net Asset Value (MNAV) and Days to Cover, which are quickly becoming industry standards for evaluating Bitcoin-focused equities. Notably, the article highlights MetaPlanet as a benchmark example of a public company capturing market attention through transparent Bitcoin accumulation. This context will be highly relevant to Forza!'s development, and investors tracking this trend will find Van Straten's insights especially pertinent. -- Kevin Follonier, a seasoned strategist, communicator, and podcast host, brings deep expertise in media engagement and Web3 positioning. Kevin is known for curating thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests across the Bitcoin, crypto, and macroeconomic arenas via his widely followed podcast series "When Shift Happens". His ability to elevate narratives to the right audiences-particularly through U.S.-focused and global investor channels-is a critical asset as Coinsilium looks to expand awareness of Forza! By working with advisers who are recognised by both traditional investors and leading players in the Bitcoin space, Coinsilium aims to position Forza! at the forefront of a new generation of treasury-focused initiatives. In parallel, Forza! is actively progressing media and investor engagement initiatives across both leading industry platforms and retail-focused investor outreach channels. These efforts, now underway following the successful close of the recent fundraising, are intended to ensure that the Forza!'s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy is clearly communicated and visible to a widest possible audience. X Space Friday 12pm UK Time A live X Space event hosted by James Van Straten will take place on Friday, 23 May 2025, with participation from Malcolm Pallé (Executive Chairman) and Eddy Travia (Chief Executive). Topics will include the UK regulatory landscape and the Forza! Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other participants include the Head of Policy at @bitcoinpolicyuk and Co-Founder of @IcdefResearch. The X Space can be accessed at the following address: https://x.com/i/spaces/1OwxWXoopzkKQ Coinsilium will continue to provide regular updates on Forza!'s Bitcoin acquisition milestones and treasury deployment developments, including additional details around its yield optimisation strategy - designed to enhance long-term treasury performance through internally generated returns. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza! utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza! also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

