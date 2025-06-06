DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 300.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 291.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 297.0625p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,314,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,732,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 297.0625

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 191 299.20 08:15:22 00075652853TRLO0 XLON 923 298.60 09:07:23 00075654166TRLO0 XLON 919 300.80 09:37:57 00075655539TRLO0 XLON 1040 300.80 09:37:57 00075655540TRLO0 XLON 828 300.80 09:37:57 00075655541TRLO0 XLON 939 300.20 09:56:14 00075656030TRLO0 XLON 273 300.00 10:00:33 00075656161TRLO0 XLON 4 300.00 10:00:40 00075656162TRLO0 XLON 258 300.00 10:00:41 00075656163TRLO0 XLON 289 300.00 10:07:33 00075656383TRLO0 XLON 843 300.00 10:07:33 00075656384TRLO0 XLON 841 300.00 10:14:32 00075656658TRLO0 XLON 993 300.00 10:14:32 00075656660TRLO0 XLON 1422 300.00 10:17:01 00075656763TRLO0 XLON 53 300.00 10:17:01 00075656764TRLO0 XLON 1283 300.00 10:17:15 00075656809TRLO0 XLON 75 300.00 10:17:15 00075656810TRLO0 XLON 929 300.00 10:18:13 00075656907TRLO0 XLON 929 300.00 10:19:13 00075656984TRLO0 XLON 880 300.00 10:21:32 00075657155TRLO0 XLON 785 298.80 11:16:36 00075659039TRLO0 XLON 250 297.80 11:55:09 00075660028TRLO0 XLON 673 297.80 11:55:09 00075660029TRLO0 XLON 836 296.00 12:43:09 00075661373TRLO0 XLON 797 296.40 12:57:16 00075661820TRLO0 XLON 944 296.80 13:33:31 00075662615TRLO0 XLON 711 295.60 13:35:25 00075662703TRLO0 XLON 168 295.60 13:35:25 00075662704TRLO0 XLON 800 295.00 13:53:36 00075663697TRLO0 XLON 32 295.00 13:59:13 00075663826TRLO0 XLON 904 294.80 14:10:55 00075664185TRLO0 XLON 812 293.40 14:23:04 00075664981TRLO0 XLON 346 293.00 14:30:04 00075665452TRLO0 XLON 158 293.00 14:30:04 00075665453TRLO0 XLON 157 293.00 14:30:04 00075665454TRLO0 XLON 71 293.00 14:30:04 00075665455TRLO0 XLON 825 293.20 14:43:45 00075666422TRLO0 XLON 899 292.20 14:55:05 00075667207TRLO0 XLON 871 291.80 15:21:08 00075668503TRLO0 XLON 874 294.40 15:41:52 00075669745TRLO0 XLON 779 294.00 15:42:57 00075669947TRLO0 XLON 899 294.00 15:45:57 00075670157TRLO0 XLON 447 294.80 15:48:55 00075670427TRLO0 XLON 359 294.80 15:48:55 00075670428TRLO0 XLON 937 294.00 16:05:55 00075671297TRLO0 XLON 3 293.40 16:13:43 00075671707TRLO0 XLON 67 293.40 16:13:43 00075671708TRLO0 XLON 684 293.60 16:17:08 00075671923TRLO0 XLON 40000 296.96 16:39:16 00075673827TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)