Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.: Heritage Distilling Company Advances Strategic Crypto Initiatives

Board adopts cryptocurrency reserve policy as part of treasury diversification

Bitcoin Bourbon pre-launch and giveaway contest unveiled

FinTech veteran Matt Swann appointed to Board of Directors

Redefines CPG Sector to "Crypto Product Goods"

GIG HARBOR, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASK), North America's most awarded craft distillery, is pioneering a new category: Crypto Product Goods (CPG). This marks a shift from traditional consumer packaged goods to products built around blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency integration, making Heritage the first craft spirits company to accept crypto as a form of payment for spirits.

Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy Adopted

The Company recently adopted a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy as part of a broader strategy to diversify corporate sales and treasury operations. As a first step, the Company is preparing the pre-launch of its Bitcoin Bourbon, which customers will be able to purchase using Bitcoin.

Heritage is also exploring crypto payments across its supply chain, beginning with Canadian suppliers, as it refines its blockchain protocols and infrastructure.

"Our transition to a Crypto Product Goods company reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are," said Justin Stiefel, CEO and Co-founder. "This isn't just about accepting crypto payments-it's about reshaping the future of how consumer brands connect and engage. We're redefining what CPG means in the digital age."

Strategic Leadership for a Digital Future

To support this evolution, Heritage appointed Matt Swann, a FinTech leader with nearly 30 years of experience in payments and digital infrastructure, to its Board of Directors. Swann now chairs the newly formed Technology and Cryptocurrency Committee, guiding the company's digital roadmap and blockchain strategy.

Swann's team is actively developing:

On-chain loyalty programs

Product-linked NFTs

Tokenized supply chains

Decentralized consumer engagement tools

"Heritage is merging real-world products with the power of decentralized technology," said Matt Swann. "This isn't just innovation-it's transformation."

Looking Ahead

With fewer than 125 public companies adopting crypto treasury strategies, Heritage stands out as a forward-thinking leader in both spirits and digital finance. The implementation of its cryptocurrency reserve policy marks the beginning stages of multi-stage initiative to ensure regulatory compliance while evolving as a crypto-enabled ecommerce brand. Company plans to unveil additional crypto-aligned products and partnerships in the months ahead.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Bitcoin Bourbon is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate cryptocurrency into its operations. Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States, offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce, and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands, and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage's commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.

