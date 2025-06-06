Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces Due Bill Trading For Special Dividend

BURNABY, BC, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the previously announced special dividend of $1.6675 CDN per common share, payable on June 23, 2025, will be subject to Due Bill Trading.

As announced by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in its dividend notice dated Friday, May 30, 2025, due bill trading will commence on June 6, 2025, and continue through to June 23, 2025, inclusively. Common shares will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the open of markets on June 24, 2025. This means that anyone who buys Taiga shares between June 6 and June 23, 2025, will still receive the dividend, even though the official record date is June 6.

This special dividend was originally announced in Taiga's press release dated May 27, 2025.

