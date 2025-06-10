Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN4U | ISIN: AU0000325136 | Ticker-Symbol: X96
Frankfurt
04.11.24 | 08:01
0,356 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tritium Power Solutions Inc: Tritium Launches TRI-FLEX EV Charging in Europe to Support Next Phase of EU Infrastructure Needs

Tritium's breakthrough charging architecture - designed to help solve Europe's EV charging needs - to be shown at EVS38 in Gothenburg, Sweden 15-18 June.

Gothenburg, June 10, 2025, a global leader in DC fast charging, has unveiled its TRI-FLEX platform, a next-generation charging architecture engineered specifically for Europe's unique regulatory and infrastructure demands. Tritium will showcase the architecture at the 38th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition) in Gothenburg, Sweden on 15-18 June 2025.

TRI-FLEX: Purpose-Built for Europe's EV Future

"The EV revolution will move at the speed of its infrastructure," said Arcady Sosinov, CEO of Tritium. "Current charging solutions were designed for yesterday's EV market. Without a fundamental shift in charging architecture, we'll hit that wall where EVs are increasingly popular but increasingly difficult to charge. TRI-FLEX changes that with a completely new architecture-designed to grow with demand, optimize grid impact and meet Europe's strict regulatory environment."

Tritium's TRI-FLEX is a high-performance DC fast charging system built to deliver scale, flexibility, and compliance across the European market. Key features include:

Scalable Design:

  • Supports 2 to 32 dispensers per hub-up to 64 charge points, 8x more than standard systems
  • Flexible mix of 100kW, 200kW, and 400kW dispensers
  • Modular and phased deployment allows operators to scale without costly overhauls

Regulatory-Ready:

  • AFIR Regulation Compliant for EU-wide alternative fuel infrastructure standards
  • Eichrecht and MID compliance to meet Germany's and EU's DC metering directives
  • Built for pan-European deployment with streamlined certification and installation

Grid and Climate Resilience:

  • Operates in extreme climates from -35°C to +55°C
  • IP65-rated and liquid cooled for performance and reliability
  • Built-in support for battery storage and renewable energy integration
  • Smart grid functionality with 25kW power resolution and real-time load balancing

A Crisis of Scale-and a Solution Built to Meet It

While automakers scale production and consumers adopt EVs in record numbers, Europe's infrastructure has lagged behind. The conversation must now shift from merely adding more chargers to deploying intelligent, scalable systems that fit diverse urban and rural environments, minimize grid strain and remain profitable for operators.

"Europe's Green Deal and EV targets cannot be met with yesterday's infrastructure," said Sosinov. "We need a new architecture-one that's flexible, efficient, and ready for the realities of European regulations and energy markets. We believe our new TRI-FLEX EV charging system can help."

For more information about TRI-FLEX, visit www.tritiumcharging.comor email sales@tritiumcharging.com.

# # #

About Tritium
For over a decade, Tritiumhas been a pioneer in DC fast-charging, powering the road forward with innovative solutions that businesses and drivers depend on daily. Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast charging solutions and services for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are made in Tennessee, USA and are designed to look great and to perform in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of its customers around the world. In 2024, the Tritium global business was acquired by Exicom Tele-Systems Inc..

Attachments

  • Tritium TRI-FLEX (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3509ec57-e4ed-4b17-a391-d6b0d396f792)
  • Tritium TRI-FLEX image 2 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e343951-94bc-46eb-83e4-141a401a7841)


Steve Janisse steve.janisse@newsmakersmedia.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.