DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jun-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 10 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 122.40p Lowest price paid per share: 119.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.8786p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,699,480 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,699,480) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.8786p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 621 119.40 08:33:45 00340096730TRLO1 XLON 666 119.60 08:38:29 00340099174TRLO1 XLON 62 120.00 09:29:05 00340132670TRLO1 XLON 657 120.40 09:42:36 00340140536TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:46:49 00340143472TRLO1 XLON 197 121.00 09:46:49 00340143473TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145683TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145684TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145685TRLO1 XLON 642 121.00 09:51:07 00340145686TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145687TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145688TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145689TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145690TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145691TRLO1 XLON 832 121.00 09:51:07 00340145692TRLO1 XLON 797 121.00 09:51:07 00340145693TRLO1 XLON 355 121.00 09:51:39 00340145911TRLO1 XLON 678 121.00 09:51:54 00340146183TRLO1 XLON 1332 121.40 10:03:14 00340153597TRLO1 XLON 372 122.00 10:27:58 00340169929TRLO1 XLON 644 122.40 10:29:28 00340171058TRLO1 XLON 636 122.40 10:29:44 00340171346TRLO1 XLON 636 122.20 10:29:49 00340171445TRLO1 XLON 638 122.20 10:35:52 00340175778TRLO1 XLON 655 122.00 10:35:54 00340175807TRLO1 XLON 654 122.00 10:35:54 00340175808TRLO1 XLON 659 121.80 10:35:54 00340175809TRLO1 XLON 660 121.80 10:36:03 00340175893TRLO1 XLON 657 121.80 10:43:03 00340180816TRLO1 XLON 655 121.40 10:45:38 00340182441TRLO1 XLON 670 121.40 10:51:29 00340185004TRLO1 XLON 655 120.60 10:51:39 00340185072TRLO1 XLON 645 120.40 10:51:49 00340185143TRLO1 XLON 674 120.00 10:52:49 00340185533TRLO1 XLON 671 119.80 10:55:11 00340187028TRLO1 XLON 663 120.20 11:01:37 00340191644TRLO1 XLON 683 120.00 11:01:46 00340191652TRLO1 XLON 677 120.00 11:10:13 00340192256TRLO1 XLON 22 120.40 11:29:05 00340193303TRLO1 XLON 475 120.40 11:29:05 00340193304TRLO1 XLON 157 120.40 11:29:05 00340193305TRLO1 XLON 258 120.40 11:37:39 00340193835TRLO1 XLON 395 120.40 11:37:39 00340193836TRLO1 XLON 28 120.40 11:46:41 00340194207TRLO1 XLON 504 120.40 11:46:41 00340194208TRLO1 XLON 121 120.40 11:46:41 00340194209TRLO1 XLON 1305 120.00 11:51:01 00340194553TRLO1 XLON 1273 119.80 11:51:01 00340194554TRLO1 XLON 646 119.80 12:08:36 00340195531TRLO1 XLON 660 119.40 12:09:14 00340195569TRLO1 XLON 660 119.20 12:11:02 00340195665TRLO1 XLON 251 119.20 12:11:02 00340195666TRLO1 XLON 25000 120.00 12:13:39 00340195800TRLO1 XLON 622 119.80 12:26:56 00340196327TRLO1 XLON 657 119.40 12:39:39 00340196875TRLO1 XLON 198 119.80 13:10:16 00340198094TRLO1 XLON 287 119.40 13:14:11 00340198323TRLO1 XLON 124 119.40 13:19:04 00340198524TRLO1 XLON 62 119.40 13:29:01 00340198876TRLO1 XLON 1969 119.80 13:41:42 00340199420TRLO1 XLON 127 119.60 13:41:42 00340199421TRLO1 XLON 1842 119.60 13:41:42 00340199422TRLO1 XLON 1331 119.80 13:42:09 00340199435TRLO1 XLON 100 120.00 13:47:45 00340199721TRLO1 XLON 457 120.00 13:47:45 00340199722TRLO1 XLON 235 120.00 13:47:45 00340199723TRLO1 XLON 74 120.00 13:47:45 00340199724TRLO1 XLON 661 120.00 13:52:02 00340199912TRLO1 XLON

