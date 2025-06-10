Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
+2,19 % +0,030
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jun-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
10 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.8786p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,699,480 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,699,480) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.8786p                       100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
621             119.40          08:33:45         00340096730TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             119.60          08:38:29         00340099174TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              120.00          09:29:05         00340132670TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             120.40          09:42:36         00340140536TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:46:49         00340143472TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             121.00          09:46:49         00340143473TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145683TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145684TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145685TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             121.00          09:51:07         00340145686TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145687TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145688TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145689TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145690TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145691TRLO1     XLON 
 
832             121.00          09:51:07         00340145692TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             121.00          09:51:07         00340145693TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             121.00          09:51:39         00340145911TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             121.00          09:51:54         00340146183TRLO1     XLON 
 
1332             121.40          10:03:14         00340153597TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             122.00          10:27:58         00340169929TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             122.40          10:29:28         00340171058TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             122.40          10:29:44         00340171346TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             122.20          10:29:49         00340171445TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             122.20          10:35:52         00340175778TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             122.00          10:35:54         00340175807TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.00          10:35:54         00340175808TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.80          10:35:54         00340175809TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             121.80          10:36:03         00340175893TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             121.80          10:43:03         00340180816TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             121.40          10:45:38         00340182441TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             121.40          10:51:29         00340185004TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             120.60          10:51:39         00340185072TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             120.40          10:51:49         00340185143TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             120.00          10:52:49         00340185533TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             119.80          10:55:11         00340187028TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             120.20          11:01:37         00340191644TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             120.00          11:01:46         00340191652TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             120.00          11:10:13         00340192256TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              120.40          11:29:05         00340193303TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             120.40          11:29:05         00340193304TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             120.40          11:29:05         00340193305TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             120.40          11:37:39         00340193835TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             120.40          11:37:39         00340193836TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              120.40          11:46:41         00340194207TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             120.40          11:46:41         00340194208TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             120.40          11:46:41         00340194209TRLO1     XLON 
 
1305             120.00          11:51:01         00340194553TRLO1     XLON 
 
1273             119.80          11:51:01         00340194554TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.80          12:08:36         00340195531TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             119.40          12:09:14         00340195569TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             119.20          12:11:02         00340195665TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             119.20          12:11:02         00340195666TRLO1     XLON 
 
25000            120.00          12:13:39         00340195800TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             119.80          12:26:56         00340196327TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             119.40          12:39:39         00340196875TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             119.80          13:10:16         00340198094TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             119.40          13:14:11         00340198323TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             119.40          13:19:04         00340198524TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              119.40          13:29:01         00340198876TRLO1     XLON 
 
1969             119.80          13:41:42         00340199420TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             119.60          13:41:42         00340199421TRLO1     XLON 
 
1842             119.60          13:41:42         00340199422TRLO1     XLON 
 
1331             119.80          13:42:09         00340199435TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.00          13:47:45         00340199721TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             120.00          13:47:45         00340199722TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             120.00          13:47:45         00340199723TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              120.00          13:47:45         00340199724TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             120.00          13:52:02         00340199912TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
