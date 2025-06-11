Global Blue Holding AG ("Global Blue") announces that on June 6, 2025, it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of its intention to initiate delisting proceedings for Global Blue's warrants, which are listed under the ticker symbol "GB.WT." The NYSE subsequently issued a press release on June 9, 2025, confirming that trading in the warrants will be suspended with immediate effect due to consistently low trading price levels, in accordance with Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

Global Blue does not intend to appeal this determination.

This action relates solely to the company's warrants and does not affect the listing of Global Blue's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "GB".

