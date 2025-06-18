Anzeige
TF Bank AB: Record date for share split in TF Bank determined

The Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") held on 17 June 2025 resolved on a share split, whereby one (1) existing share is divided into three (3) shares (Share Split 3:1). The Board of Directors has been authorized to decide on the record date for the Share Split. The Board of Directors has determined that the record date for the Share Split will be 25 June 2025.

The last day of trade in the TF Bank share prior to the split is 23 June 2025. The first day of trade in the TF Bank share after the split is 24 June 2025. This means that the share price as from and including 24 June 2025 will reflect the effect of the share split.

Through the share split the total number of shares in the Company increases to 64,650,000. The share split entails an amendment of the quota value of the share from SEK 5.00 to SEK 1 2/3.

As a result of the share split, the shares in TF Bank will change ISIN code.

The share split of the Company's shares occurs automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

This information is of the kind that TF Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 18 June 2025 at 08:30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


