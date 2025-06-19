C O R R E C T I O N -- VinFast

In the news release issued June 18, 2025 by VinFast over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

VinFast accelerates European expansion with VF 6 and VF 8 and local dealer support

Schachtschneider Automobile and Autohaus Hübsch operate first five German VinFast dealership locations

ASTRADA SIMVA to operate as VinFast's first French dealership partner from Aux-En-Provence showroom

New European dealer group partnerships a part of VinFast's global roll-out of efficient new sales model

PARIS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adoption of an established dealership model is an important milestone in the delivery of VinFast's mission to promote green transportation. The first three European partnership announcements, with Schachtschneider Automobile and Autohaus Hübsch in Germany, and ASTRADA SIMVA in France, demonstrate VinFast's ongoing commitment to European markets. The global shift of strategy also showcases the Vietnamese manufacturer's impressively dynamic ability to evolve its European footprint in a bid to optimize its resources, and provide customers with an outstanding product and service.

While VinFast proactively seeks to expand its dealership network in Germany, France and the Netherlands, Schachtschneider Automobile will initially operate three VinFast showrooms, and Autohaus Hübsch two. ASTRADA SIMVA will operate from its Aux-En-Provence showroom and each partner will provide test-drives and sales alongside approved after-sales servicing, warranty, and genuine parts.

Customers across Europe will also benefit from a growing network of authorized service workshops, provided through partnerships with reputable providers such as ATU (Germany), Norauto (France), and LKQ (Netherlands), ensuring seamless support and service.

"We're proud to partner with VinFast and stand with this Vietnamese brand as it drives the global green revolution," shared Renzo Schachtschneider, General Manager/Owner of Schachtschneider Automobile. "We strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles and VinFast's future in the European market. We're committed to adding value through our collaboration, bringing top-tier products and services to consumers for our mutual benefit."

VinFast's European commitment is built upon three key pillars: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and outstanding after-sales service. These pillars have been crucial to VinFast's strong global growth and are now fully applied in Europe with the urban-optimized B-segment VF 6 and larger, family-friendly D-segment VinFast VF 8.

The VF 6 and VF 8: Designed for European Drivers

Founded just eight years ago, VinFast is leveraging its expansive factory in Haiphong, Vietnam, to deliver on its global EV ambitions. Both the VF 6 and VF 8, produced in this state-of-the-art facility, integrate Vietnamese manufacturing excellence with world-class international design and engineering.

Collaborating with the renowned Italian design house Pininfarina, VinFast has crafted the VF 8 with a luxurious aesthetic, aiming for the premium segment. Its spacious and elegant interior brings a touch of sophistication to a broader range of buyers, challenging the notion that high-end features must come with a prohibitive price.

The VF 8 is perfectly suited for both business and family customers. It's available in Germany starting at €48,490 for the Eco version and €54,490 for the Plus version.

Equipped with an 87.7 kWh battery, a 300 kW electric motor, and 620 Nm of torque combined with a four-wheel-drive system, the VF 8 boasts a 471 km range per full charge (WLTP standard). The Plus version further enhances the experience with a head-up display (HUD), a panoramic sunroof, and heated and cooled seats.

VF 8 owners frequently highlight its advanced driver-assistance systems and intuitive tech features - elements often missing in comparably priced gasoline vehicles - affirming the VF 8 as a technologically advanced choice.

VinFast's new entry to the popular, compact SUV class, VF 6 is available in Germany from only €34,990. The front-wheel drive EV is equipped with a 59.6kWh battery, impressive performance with switchable drive modes and a range of up to 410km (WLTP standard). The VF 6 also includes a level of technology integration more usually associated with larger, more expensive vehicle classes, including 22 ADAS functions and a number of features rarely seen in B-segment vehicles: full length panoramic roof, head-up display, and heated and cooled seats can all be specified on the Plus model.

Confidence Through After-Sales Excellence

A cornerstone of VinFast's European strategy is its industry-leading warranty packages. The VF 8 comes with a remarkable 10-year or 125,000-mile full vehicle warranty, alongside an equally impressive 10-year, unlimited-mile battery warranty. The VF 6 is protected by a class-leading 7-year, 100,0000-mile warranty, while its battery is covered for 8 years and unlimited mileage.

This comprehensive coverage is designed to provide up to a full decade of truly worry-free driving. This extensive battery warranty directly addresses one of the primary concerns for prospective EV buyers: the long-term reliability and potential replacement costs of the battery. VinFast's after-sales policies are considerd a clear testament to the company's profound confidence in the quality and durability of its products.

"Our three-pillar growth strategy - Product, Capacity, Markets - will drive our 2025 target of doubling 2024 deliveries," emphasized Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, during the company's 2024 earnings call. She added, "Our mission is simple: to make EVs accessible with clearer brand segments to serve various use cases."

Indeed, as an enterprise from Vietnam with a relatively young domestic automotive industry, VinFast has genuinely demonstrated its capabilities through the creativity, diligence, and hard work characteristic of Vietnam. The VF 6 and VF 8 models are the culmination of thousands of hours of dedication from its engineers.

