Syensqo SA: Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium - June 24, 2025 - 8:30 CET

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total June 17, 2025 2.97% 0.79% 3.76%

The latest notification, dated June 17, 2025 and received on June 19, 2025, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer

Notified by BlackRock Inc.: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 17, 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,032,929

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached





Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Syensqo's website.

