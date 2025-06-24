C O R R E C T I O N -- FLUUS

In the news release, 71% Have Faced No Way To Dispose of Period Pads in Public Bathrooms, Study Reveals, issued 24-Jun-2025 by FLUUS over PR Newswire, the company name in the seventh paragraph quotation should read "FLUUS" rather than "FLUSS" as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

71% Have Faced No Way To Dispose of Period Pads in Public Bathrooms, Study Reveals

New research from?FLUUS?revealed consumers have:

Hidden pads up their sleeves because of a lack of appropriate bins

Worn traditional pads for too long to the point they leaked, as they had nowhere to throw them away

Removed pads, wrapped them up and carried them around for hours

Put wrapped pads in their pocket and forgotten about them

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all been there -?feeling uncomfortable about how we navigate basic personal hygiene - but despite the advice against doing so - flushing pads is happening?(an estimated 1.5M daily go down the toilet) - causing blocked pipes and microplastics to enter waterways.

Traditional pads take up to?500 years?to biodegrade?due to the plastic, glue, and absorbent polymers they contain, but 86% of people want flushable period products that solve the problem.

Aside from the flushing issue?-?68% didn't realise period products often contain chemicals like PFAS and?microplastics but Boots is leading the way, stocking FLUUS in 150 stores.

Inventor and Scientist Dr. Olivia Ahn wanted to create a better way, saying: "As a doctor, I've seen much research on the negative impact of microplastics on our health - they enter your body when you use the most common period care products. But no one is talking about microplastics in femcare because no one else has an alternative. At FLUUS, we do."

FLUUS?is using pioneering?Flushtec® technology, so pads?fully disintegrate in water, leaving zero microplastics and zero landfill waste, with the equivalent of over 2 million?plastic bags already diverted from landfill thanks to FLUUS customers.

59% would choose flushables when travelling,?33% want flushables for privacy especially in public environments,?86% of period product users want environmentally friendly, biodegradable alternatives and 46% would switch to flushable options to reduce their environmental footprint.

Dr. Ahn said: "Our period products shouldn't come with health warnings or disposal dilemmas. People are ready to make a small switch for a big impact. FLUUS isn't just a pad, it's proof you can have period care that truly puts your health and the planet first. We champion transparency and innovation, delivering a flushable and genuinely sustainable solution that respects your body, your convenience, and our planet."

FLUUS pads and liners are available at?Boots.com?and?wearefluus.com:

FLUUS Liners (15 pack) - £3.49

FLUUS Winged Medium Pads (10 pack) - £3.99

