BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / eBlissAI has launched its self-healing enterprise computing platform, introducing breakthrough autonomous computing technology that transforms how businesses manage IT infrastructure. The platform merges advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and autonomous reasoning through agentic AI to create adaptive, scalable and self-optimizing systems.

Market-Leading Performance

Initial enterprise deployments demonstrate unprecedented results:

90% reduction in system downtime

95% improvement in threat detection

70% decrease in operational costs

75% reduction in IT administrative tasks

"By 2026, 75% of enterprise applications will use AI-powered autonomous operations," states Gartner VP and Distinguished Analyst Yefim Natis. "The shift toward self-healing systems marks a fundamental change in enterprise computing."

Transformative Technology

The platform's agentic AI capabilities enable systems to make independent decisions, learn from experience, adapt to changing conditions and drive personalized solutions without human intervention. This self-healing approach represents a radical departure from traditional automation, creating truly autonomous systems that can identify and resolve issues independently.

"We're witnessing a paradigm shift in enterprise computing," notes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "The future lies in systems that can think and heal themselves. This represents the next evolution in business technology."

Market Impact

The enterprise AI market projects to reach $167.42 billion by 2030. Goldman Sachs' latest Enterprise Technology Report indicates that self-healing AI platforms could generate $2.5 trillion to $3.5 trillion in annual value across industries by 2030.

Real-World Results

Early adopters report significant improvements:

85% reduction in IT incidents

92% faster problem resolution

$6.1 million annual cost savings

$29.8 million in productivity savings

"Enterprise security faces unprecedented challenges," explains Google Cloud Security Director Phil Venables. "The integration of quantum-resistant protocols with self-healing capabilities represents a crucial advancement." eBlissAI's secure, adaptive and scalable framework anticipates both current and emerging requirements through autonomous learning systems.

Navin Chhabra, principal analyst at Forrester, has emphasized the role of infrastructure automation in achieving self-healing systems. Forrester highlights the future of self-healing technologies in endpoint management. "The rise of AI within endpoint management platforms will enable automatic remediation of endpoint issues without human involvement." The autonomous eBliss platform proactively resolves issues, predicts future issues and drives personalized outcomes, resulting in significantly reduced human intervention, increased productivity and enhanced user experience, all leading to a superior return on investment.

Investment Perspective

"eBlissAI's approach to autonomous computing represents a true breakthrough," notes JP Morgan's Global Head of Technology Investment Banking Madhu Namburi. "Their integration of agentic AI with self-healing capabilities sets new standards for enterprise solutions."

The mobile device management market alone projects to reach $68.24 billion by 2034. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna recently stated, "Self-healing systems powered by agentic AI will define the next decade of enterprise computing."

Strategic Vision

"Our platform creates truly autonomous systems that learn, adapt, scale and optimize themselves," explains Shirish Nimgaonkar, eBlissAI founder. "We're moving beyond traditional automation to deliver transformative value for enterprises."

The company has entered its strategic funding round, focusing on accelerating market penetration and product development. With projected ROI exceeding industry benchmarks, the platform has attracted significant attention from institutional investors and enterprise customers.

About eBlissAI

eBlissAI is an autonomous endpoint management platform. Founded by IIT-Stanford-Harvard graduate Shirish Nimgaonkar, eBlissAI has developed a self-learning system that is transforming enterprise IT management. The platform combines advanced AI technology with innovative approaches to enterprise computing challenges.

For More Information

Visit www.eblissai.com for details about eBlissAI's self-healing enterprise computing platform and investment opportunities.

SOURCE: eBlissAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-symphony-to-silicon-tech-virtuoso-unveils-a-game-changing-en-1034778