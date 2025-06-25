Press Release: WISeSat Signs a Service Agreement with Astrocast to Allow Access to Astrocast's Operational Satellite Constellation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WISeSat Signs a Service Agreement with Astrocast to Allow Access to Astrocast's Operational Satellite Constellation

Geneva, Switzerland -- June 25, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space, a provider of secure satellite communications and space infrastructure, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Astrocast, a Swiss-based nanosatellite IoT network operator, under which WISeSat will be gaining access to the operational satellite constellation of Astrocast. This collaboration significantly expands WISeSat's existing operational satellite connectivity as Astrocast operates one of the largest LEO satellite networks in Europe.

This agreement marks a major step in WISeSat's mission to build a fully sovereign and secure European space ecosystem, aligned with EU space autonomy goals and ambitions. The expanded constellation access will strengthen connectivity, resilience, and coverage for Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure services across Europe and other strategic global regions.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey and WISeSat.Space, stated: "This is a decisive moment for the future of secure space communications in Europe. By utilizing Astrocast's operational constellation, WISeSat's is not only expanding its orbital reach, but it is also reinforcing Europe's strategic autonomy in space. This partnership allows us to deliver more robust, real-time, and cyber-secure satellite-based services across key industries and geographies. It's a powerful example of how Swiss-led innovation can shape the future of a sovereign, digital Europe."

This service agreement with Astrocast will support WISeSat's secure IoT and communication services, which are powered by WISeKey's cybersecurity and digital identity technologies, and deployed across sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, logistics, energy, and defense.

Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast, added: "After a very challenging period of restructuring, the Astrocast constellation remains very reliable. We are excited to make this unique network usable for WISeSat and to help them shape the future of secure European space related services. This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration in advancing innovation and delivering high-value, satellite IoT solutions."

This agreement also paves the way for deeper cooperation in areas such as edge AI in space, post-quantum cryptography, and satellite cybersecurity, further cementing Europe's leadership in next-generation space technology.

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA operates a global nanosatellite IoT network, enabling reliable and cost-effective connectivity for remote and underserved regions. With a strong focus on innovation, Astrocast's technology supports a wide range of industrial and environmental applications.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), provides secure satellite infrastructure designed to support sovereign European communications, IoT services, and critical mission applications. Its constellation of small satellites ensures end-to-end security and data sovereignty across strategic sectors.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc. Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Lena Cati Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)