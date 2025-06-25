Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 02:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLINT Corp.: FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT") (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 24,877,170 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.

All of the nominees listed in FLINT's management information circular dated May 9, 2025 were elected as directors of FLINT to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Withheld
Nominee # % # %
Barry Card 23,866,574 96.98 744,347 3.02
H. Fraser Clarke 23,866,574 96.98 744,347 3.02
Katrisha Gibson 23,867,798 96.98 743,123 3.02
Karl Johannson 23,413,621 95.14 1,197,300 4.86
Dean T. MacDonald 23,866,574 96.98 744,347 3.02
Sean D. McMaster 23,866,574 96.98 744,347 3.02

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as FLINT's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
24,800,533 99.69 76,536 0.31


About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card
Chief Executive Officer
FLINT Corp.
(587) 318-0997
investorrelations@flintcorp.com		Jennifer Stubbs
Chief Financial Officer
FLINT Corp.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
