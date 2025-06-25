DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jun-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 42,777 Highest price paid per share: 124.40p Lowest price paid per share: 121.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.7531p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,096,114 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,096,114) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.7531p 42,777

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 628 124.40 08:51:48 00341888625TRLO1 XLON 657 124.40 08:52:06 00341888689TRLO1 XLON 656 123.60 08:55:30 00341889833TRLO1 XLON 641 123.80 09:36:59 00341907033TRLO1 XLON 200 123.80 09:50:28 00341913904TRLO1 XLON 237 123.80 09:50:28 00341913905TRLO1 XLON 287 123.80 09:50:28 00341913906TRLO1 XLON 269 123.80 09:50:28 00341913907TRLO1 XLON 656 123.40 12:00:00 00341954440TRLO1 XLON 484 123.40 12:09:15 00341954728TRLO1 XLON 275 123.40 12:09:15 00341954729TRLO1 XLON 270 123.40 12:09:15 00341954730TRLO1 XLON 280 123.40 12:09:15 00341954731TRLO1 XLON 640 123.40 13:27:41 00341957293TRLO1 XLON 657 123.00 13:27:55 00341957296TRLO1 XLON 633 122.40 13:27:55 00341957297TRLO1 XLON 631 122.40 13:31:13 00341957418TRLO1 XLON 668 122.20 13:31:13 00341957419TRLO1 XLON 667 122.00 13:31:13 00341957420TRLO1 XLON 668 122.00 13:31:13 00341957421TRLO1 XLON 698 122.00 13:31:13 00341957422TRLO1 XLON 255 122.00 13:31:13 00341957423TRLO1 XLON 280 122.00 13:31:13 00341957424TRLO1 XLON 239 122.00 13:31:13 00341957425TRLO1 XLON 676 121.60 13:31:14 00341957426TRLO1 XLON 570 121.00 13:31:14 00341957427TRLO1 XLON 630 121.60 13:31:16 00341957431TRLO1 XLON 690 122.80 14:39:00 00341959602TRLO1 XLON 254 122.80 14:39:00 00341959603TRLO1 XLON 435 122.80 14:39:00 00341959604TRLO1 XLON 1259 122.80 14:39:23 00341959623TRLO1 XLON 256 122.80 14:39:23 00341959624TRLO1 XLON 282 122.80 14:39:23 00341959625TRLO1 XLON 276 122.80 14:39:23 00341959626TRLO1 XLON 207 123.00 14:39:31 00341959632TRLO1 XLON 692 123.00 14:39:31 00341959633TRLO1 XLON 1199 123.20 14:39:31 00341959634TRLO1 XLON 262 123.20 14:39:31 00341959635TRLO1 XLON 239 123.20 14:39:31 00341959636TRLO1 XLON 260 123.20 14:39:31 00341959637TRLO1 XLON 199 123.20 14:39:31 00341959638TRLO1 XLON 680 123.00 14:39:41 00341959641TRLO1 XLON 1193 123.00 14:39:43 00341959642TRLO1 XLON 207 123.00 14:39:43 00341959643TRLO1 XLON 259 123.00 14:39:43 00341959644TRLO1 XLON 261 123.00 14:39:43 00341959645TRLO1 XLON 241 123.00 14:39:43 00341959646TRLO1 XLON 1134 123.00 14:39:43 00341959647TRLO1 XLON 269 123.00 14:39:43 00341959648TRLO1 XLON 247 123.00 14:39:43 00341959649TRLO1 XLON 268 123.00 14:39:43 00341959650TRLO1 XLON 2604 123.00 14:39:43 00341959651TRLO1 XLON 562 123.00 14:39:43 00341959652TRLO1 XLON 93 123.00 14:39:43 00341959653TRLO1 XLON 112 123.00 14:39:43 00341959654TRLO1 XLON 689 122.60 14:39:43 00341959655TRLO1 XLON 689 122.40 14:39:43 00341959656TRLO1 XLON 90 121.80 14:39:51 00341959659TRLO1 XLON 600 121.80 14:39:51 00341959660TRLO1 XLON 1000 122.40 14:51:20 00341960568TRLO1 XLON 281 122.40 14:51:20 00341960569TRLO1 XLON 940 122.40 14:51:20 00341960570TRLO1 XLON 282 122.40 14:51:20 00341960571TRLO1 XLON 273 122.40 14:51:20 00341960572TRLO1 XLON 244 122.40 14:51:20 00341960573TRLO1 XLON 940 122.40 14:51:20 00341960574TRLO1 XLON 234 122.40 14:51:20 00341960575TRLO1 XLON 642 122.20 15:44:11 00341963248TRLO1 XLON 545 122.80 15:46:43 00341963390TRLO1 XLON 256 122.80 15:46:43 00341963391TRLO1 XLON

