WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
-2,10 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,70019:06
Dow Jones News
25.06.2025 18:33 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jun-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
25 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  25 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         42,777 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.7531p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,096,114 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,096,114) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.7531p                        42,777

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
628             124.40          08:51:48         00341888625TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.40          08:52:06         00341888689TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             123.60          08:55:30         00341889833TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.80          09:36:59         00341907033TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.80          09:50:28         00341913904TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             123.80          09:50:28         00341913905TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             123.80          09:50:28         00341913906TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             123.80          09:50:28         00341913907TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             123.40          12:00:00         00341954440TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             123.40          12:09:15         00341954728TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             123.40          12:09:15         00341954729TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             123.40          12:09:15         00341954730TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             123.40          12:09:15         00341954731TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.40          13:27:41         00341957293TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             123.00          13:27:55         00341957296TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             122.40          13:27:55         00341957297TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.40          13:31:13         00341957418TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             122.20          13:31:13         00341957419TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             122.00          13:31:13         00341957420TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             122.00          13:31:13         00341957421TRLO1     XLON 
 
698             122.00          13:31:13         00341957422TRLO1     XLON 
 
255             122.00          13:31:13         00341957423TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             122.00          13:31:13         00341957424TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             122.00          13:31:13         00341957425TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             121.60          13:31:14         00341957426TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             121.00          13:31:14         00341957427TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             121.60          13:31:16         00341957431TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             122.80          14:39:00         00341959602TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             122.80          14:39:00         00341959603TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             122.80          14:39:00         00341959604TRLO1     XLON 
 
1259             122.80          14:39:23         00341959623TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             122.80          14:39:23         00341959624TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             122.80          14:39:23         00341959625TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             122.80          14:39:23         00341959626TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             123.00          14:39:31         00341959632TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             123.00          14:39:31         00341959633TRLO1     XLON 
 
1199             123.20          14:39:31         00341959634TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             123.20          14:39:31         00341959635TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             123.20          14:39:31         00341959636TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             123.20          14:39:31         00341959637TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             123.20          14:39:31         00341959638TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             123.00          14:39:41         00341959641TRLO1     XLON 
 
1193             123.00          14:39:43         00341959642TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             123.00          14:39:43         00341959643TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             123.00          14:39:43         00341959644TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             123.00          14:39:43         00341959645TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             123.00          14:39:43         00341959646TRLO1     XLON 
 
1134             123.00          14:39:43         00341959647TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             123.00          14:39:43         00341959648TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             123.00          14:39:43         00341959649TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             123.00          14:39:43         00341959650TRLO1     XLON 
 
2604             123.00          14:39:43         00341959651TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             123.00          14:39:43         00341959652TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              123.00          14:39:43         00341959653TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             123.00          14:39:43         00341959654TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             122.60          14:39:43         00341959655TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             122.40          14:39:43         00341959656TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              121.80          14:39:51         00341959659TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.80          14:39:51         00341959660TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             122.40          14:51:20         00341960568TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             122.40          14:51:20         00341960569TRLO1     XLON 
 
940             122.40          14:51:20         00341960570TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             122.40          14:51:20         00341960571TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             122.40          14:51:20         00341960572TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             122.40          14:51:20         00341960573TRLO1     XLON 
 
940             122.40          14:51:20         00341960574TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             122.40          14:51:20         00341960575TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.20          15:44:11         00341963248TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             122.80          15:46:43         00341963390TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             122.80          15:46:43         00341963391TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
